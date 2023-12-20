Furious Baldur’s Gate 3 fans demand refunds after “unplayable” Xbox release

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are slamming the Xbox release of the game, claiming it’s unplayable due to issues with its cloud save and other bugs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been one of the biggest releases of 2023. The title winning the Game of the Year award and sweeping many other accolades as well. Following the ceremony, it was revealed that the game would be available to play on Xbox, with fans initially excited about the news.

However, players of the Xbox release of Baldur’s Gate 3 took are sharing their gripes with the buggy version of the console port and demanding refunds.

“The game can’t even save your progress properly,” said the original poster, referring to the problems with the game’s cloud save functionality.

“Larian Studios owe us some kind of compensation if not a full refund.” Said another in a now deleted comment.

Although, some disagreed with the sentiment, other users didn’t seem to find his statement was unreasonable: “asking for a full refund at least isn’t out of line for anyone that’s experienced a lot of problems playing this,” one user pointed out.

BG3 is not the first game to suffer from the cloud save issue, players of Starfield and even Football Manager, have been hit with cloud save woes.

But BG3 players on Xbox seem to feel like they’ve been given the short end of the stick, and they’re being pretty vocal about it on Twitter too.

On top of the bug with cloud saves, the cross-save functionality is also causing players grief, with game crashes a problem unless players unlink their Larian account.

With the problem so well known, Xbox users were hoping a recent 11 December patch drop would provide a fix, but the issues still persist.

For now, the BG3 developers and Microsoft have offered a work around, and say they’re working on a solution.

Xbox players will have to wait to see when that will be as there’s no date on when the fix will arrive yet.