Baldur’s Gate 3 players compare dialogue with Skyrim

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have compared the game’s dialogue with that of another RPG titan from over a decade ago: Skyrim, and the verdict is surprising.

Baldur’s Gate 3 comfortably became one of the best games of 2023, and for many players, the best game in a decade. The meaningful choices, brilliant voice acting, and stellar writing in the game all combine to make dialogue engaging and impactful, and it’s a massive part of why people are calling it one of the best RPGs ever made.

With claims like that being thrown around, it was inevitable that players would eventually start comparing it with some of the other top RPGs, and there’s only one place a conversation like that goes. when it comes to RPGs, all roads lead to Skyrim.

It’s not the first time that Baldur’s Gate 3 has been compared with a Bethesda title, which are/were the gold standard for role-playing games. Due to how close their release was, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield were closely examined and compared, with many players concluding that the former was the superior game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player disappointed upon revisiting Skyrim

To be fair, Skyrim is more than ten years old at this point. Game development has come a long way since 2011, as has writing and narrative design in the industry. But that didn’t stop some Baldur’s Gate players from feeling like Bethesda just couldn’t keep up anymore.

One player, who went back to Skyrim on one of its seemingly infinite platforms, was disappointed by the experience, saying: “It just doesn’t compare. Recently just went back to Skyrim after buying it again. It just doesn’t hold up for me anymore, waste of $10.”

Several other players agreed, with another even suggesting that Skyrim’s dialogue wasn’t that far off from Starfield’s in 2023: “This was the case playing Starfield. At least Skyrim has the excuse of being 12 years old.”

