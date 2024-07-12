Baldur’s Gate 3 players still haven’t found key characters after hundreds of hours

The scope of Baldur’s Gate 3 is immense, and players are constantly finding new areas, characters, weapons, or even powerful builds over a year later.

Despite the main story following a single track, players can easily experience tons of different paths, endings, and heartbreaks as they go through multiple runs of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, even after hundreds of hours of exploration, fans are still missing key characters and game-changing locations.

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has taken to the game’s Reddit to showcase locations they still haven’t found, despite completing five separate playthroughs.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s Adamantine Forge is a vital resource for powerful weapons and armor.

“So after 5 completed playthroughs and a couple of other half-finished ones, you’d think I’d have attempted every fight or gone to every area right? WRONG. I still have never met those strange little fish people in the Underdark, and still have no clue where to find them, nor have I ever gone into the Adamantine Forge or fought the golem. Am I missing out by not doing these things,” asked the poster.

Naturally, the post exploded, with hundreds sharing the locations they’ve never managed to find.

“1000 hours played from the beginning of Early Access to now. I’ve never done the Grove fight. I’ve killed the goblin leaders and slaughtered them all in their camp every single time” shared another player, missing a key aspect of Act One.

Another player clearly took the same route as the poster, adding that they too “never found the fish people.”

Others say they will “NEVER find all the dribble parts in a playthrough and I’m perfectly fine with that” which is entirely understandable with how tough they are to locate.

Ultimately, whether it’s a missed opportunity, forgotten race, or even a choice you just can’t bear to avoid, players will always miss something if they take the same routes in Baldur’s Gate 3. So, if fans want to witness the usefulness of the Forge, or battle new creatures, then it’s always worth challenging your choices.