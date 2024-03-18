Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam major companion’s storyline as glorified fetch quest

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are slamming one companion storyline, with many feeling they were pretty hard done by with what is essentially a glorified fetch quest.

No Baldur’s Gate 3 companion was created equally, and some feel much more powerful than others in combat. However, as long as they’re built carefully, you can undeniably reach the end game with relative ease.

Nevertheless, the companions were certainly not created equally in their character quests either, with some getting a much more substantial story than others – like Astarion. In fact, the community has now spotted just how small one character quest is, with many labeling it a glorified fetch quest.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans think Karlach’s story is simply a fetch quest

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user revealed their “hot take for hot girl” referencing the beloved Tiefling, Karlach.

In the image, they claimed that “Karlacks story lacks options despite multiple capable allies and is really a single item fetch quest”

Essentially, since Karlach is introduced with a ticking timebomb as a heart, players are tasked to help her find Infernal Iron with the hopes of cooling down the Infernal Engine heart and keeping her alive, letting her spend more time on the material plane.

However, at the end of the game, none of this works out, and you’re tasked with either turning her into an Illithid, letting her die on the material plane, or sending her back to Avernus – a choice many fans think is entirely lacking when compared to other companions.

The post sparked a rejuvenation in the Karlach conversation, with many fans highlighting how “her story frustrates” them due to the simple fixes for her condition.

“True resurrection can very easily solve her problem and we can get a scroll from Gale all we have to do is kill Karlach rip out the Infernal Engine then cast the spell and that’s 80% of her quest line done” commented one user, revealing just how easy it would have been to fix her.

Others explained how the main Karlach questline is “perhaps the worst of all.” They went on to add that it’s essentially “a fetch quest of a material that isn’t actually super rare, and the killing of a guy that you were already gonna kill anyways” making it pretty inconsequential.

Regardless of her questline, players still adore the detailed companion, but it’s hard to ignore how much more the playerbase wants from her story.