Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns of devastating Orphic Hammer bug in Honour Mode

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has warned fellow fans of an Orphic Hammer bug that softlocked them late in an Honour Mode run.

The Orphic Hammer is a legendary war hammer that plays an integral part in BG3’s third act. Most critically, the weapon is the only one capable of breaking the infernal crystals binding Orpheus to the Astral Prism.

Fortunately, the game offers wiggle room to players who don’t have the weapon on their person during the Astral Prism sequence. The first Baldur’s Gate 3 patch added dialogue options for those who hadn’t acquired the hammer and wanted to return later, for example. There’s also a scene where Raphael will summon the weapon if it’s “misplaced.”

One player recently encountered a glitch that prevented them from advancing the Orphic Hammer part of the plot.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player warns of Orphic Hammer glitch

A BG3 fan recounted their Honour Mode mistake in a Reddit post that also doubles as a warning to others.

The player said they softlocked themselves in the mode after accidentally leaving the Orphic Hammer in camp with Shadowheart. Worst still, they’d already entered the Astral Prism and couldn’t leave to retrieve the missing weapon. Because of Honour Mode, reloading an old save was also no longer an option.

“The scene with Raphael when you ‘misplace’ the Orphic Hammer didn’t trigger, and if I approach Orpheus there is only one dialogue option: 1. (end),” they wrote.

Due to this particular bug, the player had no choice but to rely on PC mods to escape the Astral Prism.

Larian Studios Raphael in Baldur’s Gate 3

Fellow Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the comments said they’ve also encountered Orphic Hammer problems. One person noted: “OMG, this mistake is so easy to make!! Gave me shivers. They should have some fix so it doesn’t happen. I’m sorry for your run.”

Another user said they repeatedly checked their inventory during their Honour Mode playthrough, specifically because they’d heard of similar glitches.

“I made sure to double and triple-check that the hammer was with me when I did my Honour Mode run because of posts like these,” they said.

It’s not known if Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is aware of the error. But here’s to hoping a fix goes live sooner rather than later. If a similar glitch plagues the PlayStation and Xbox versions, PC mods won’t solve the problem like they did for the Reddit user above.