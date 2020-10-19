Assassin's Creed Valhalla weapons list and combat guide - Dexerto

The release of the next title in Ubisoft’s storied Assassin’s Creed franchise is nearly upon us. So, let’s run though some different tidbits you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with our weapons and combat guide.

Ubisoft are remaining steadfast in their approach to refresh Assassin’s Creed, by maintaining the more action-orientated approach seen in Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Valhalla offers another vast, open-world – this time full of fearsome Vikings – and it’s only fitting that Eivor is kitted out with the most appropriate implements the 9th century has to offer.

In addition to this, the game also has some combat changes, in particular the Mortal Kombat-esque X-ray kills and features the biggest variety of enemies an Assassin’s Creed game has ever seen. Valhalla is sure to be a place that you will need some foresight to gain the advantage going in.

So these are all the confirmed weapons and combat changes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that we know of so far.

Weapons

Now, it’s usual to expect weapon changes as we move from game to game. Some are short range and other will be useful from a slightly greater distance, such as the spear.

The list of those we know about already can be seen below, based on footage released so far from developers:

Melee

Axe

Bow

Spear

Sword

Shield

Hidden Blade

The Hidden Blade has been overhauled in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with the blade now appearing on top of Eivor’s wrist, as opposed to the blade living up to its moniker and being tucked away underneath. This is a deliberate design choice to compliment Eivor’s character, devs have confirmed.

Combat

Weapons are not the only thing to have been shaken up for the November release, however. This will be the first Assassin’s Creed game on next-gen consoles, so with that comes a boat load of combat features we never saw last time out.

These include the following:

New, violent X-ray kills

Enemies can now be dismembered

Enemies can co-ordinate attacks against you

Fallen enemies can be used as a weapon against you

Gear can be constantly modified throughout the game

Animal companions that can help you such as bears

Assassin’s Creed combat trailer

If you want to see even more of the gore and combat of the new AC game, the gameplay trailer is a good place to look.

Here, we see a lot of these new features in action.

Time stamp at 2:44.

So, there you have it – in terms of what we have seen so far. Already an array of dangerous tools and mechanics are known with many more still to be revealed.

Rest assured that we’ll update you once we identify any new weapons and combat changes in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.