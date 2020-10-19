 Assassin's Creed Valhalla weapons list and combat guide - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons list and combat guide

Published: 19/Oct/2020 10:49

by Andrew Highton
An enemy with a mace in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The release of the next title in Ubisoft’s storied Assassin’s Creed franchise is nearly upon us. So, let’s run though some different tidbits you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with our weapons and combat guide.

Ubisoft are remaining steadfast in their approach to refresh Assassin’s Creed, by maintaining the more action-orientated approach seen in Assassin’s Creed: Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Valhalla offers another vast, open-world – this time full of fearsome Vikings – and it’s only fitting that Eivor is kitted out with the most appropriate implements the 9th century has to offer.

Advertisement

In addition to this, the game also has some combat changes, in particular the Mortal Kombat-esque X-ray kills and features the biggest variety of enemies an Assassin’s Creed game has ever seen. Valhalla is sure to be a place that you will need some foresight to gain the advantage going in.

So these are all the confirmed weapons and combat changes for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that we know of so far.

Advertisement
Eivor holding a weapon in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
Eivor will have many weapons at his disposal in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Weapons

Now, it’s usual to expect weapon changes as we move from game to game. Some are short range and other will be useful from a slightly greater distance, such as the spear.

The list of those we know about already can be seen below, based on footage released so far from developers:

  • Melee
  • Axe
  • Bow
  • Spear
  • Sword
  • Shield
  • Hidden Blade

The Hidden Blade has been overhauled in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with the blade now appearing on top of Eivor’s wrist, as opposed to the blade living up to its moniker and being tucked away underneath. This is a deliberate design choice to compliment Eivor’s character, devs have confirmed.

Advertisement

Combat

Eivor is fighting a group of enemies in Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Montreal
The different ways in which you can experience combat in Assassin’s Creed has increased with Valhalla.

Weapons are not the only thing to have been shaken up for the November release, however. This will be the first Assassin’s Creed game on next-gen consoles, so with that comes a boat load of combat features we never saw last time out.

These include the following:

  • New, violent X-ray kills
  • Enemies can now be dismembered
  • Enemies can co-ordinate attacks against you
  • Fallen enemies can be used as a weapon against you
  • Gear can be constantly modified throughout the game
  • Animal companions that can help you such as bears

Assassin’s Creed combat trailer

If you want to see even more of the gore and combat of the new AC game, the gameplay trailer is a good place to look.

Advertisement

Here, we see a lot of these new features in action.

Time stamp at 2:44. 

Advertisement

So, there you have it – in terms of what we have seen so far. Already an array of dangerous tools and mechanics are known with many more still to be revealed.

Rest assured that we’ll update you once we identify any new weapons and combat changes in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Apex Legends

How to instantly enter Crypto’s Drone in Apex Legends Season 6

Published: 19/Oct/2020 9:41

by Connor Bennett
Crypto looking into his drone
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 6 Crypto

Apex Legends players have got a clever new way to quickly access Crypto’s drone, but it might not be around all that much longer. 

Since Respawn released Apex Legends back in February of 2019, the roster of legends has grown and grown – giving players a tonne of different ways to play the battle royale as they go in search of wins. 

Advertisement

With the addition of a new legend each season, players have the chance to rethink things, figure out new strategies, and ultimately learn a whole new set of abilities. 

This can lead to some pretty neat tricks being uncovered. In the case of Crypto, players have always tried to find quick ways to get into his drone. That’s included jumping on top of bins and charge towers, but now, there is a new way to instantly access the tactical ability. However, it might not be along for all the long. 

Advertisement
Crypto looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Crypto has become one of Apex Legends’ most popular characters as the seasons have unfolded.

The new way to instantly use the drone was pointed out by Reddit user bricious, who showed that you need to have a holo-spray ready to go for whenever you want to use the drone. 

By tossing out the holo-spray while also quickly tapping the button you use to access the tactical ability, the animation that loads up the drone will be canceled right away and you’ll instantly be able to fly around with the drone. 

Similar to the Octane speed boost glitch seen earlier in Season 6, it’s all about the timing, but it doesn’t look ultra-difficult to perfect either. 

Advertisement

Pro Crypto tip: Press the tactical button while throwing a holo-spray to instantly get in the drone. from apexlegends

Yet, as some other players pointed out, it might not be around for too long given the leg up it gives to Crypto mains by cutting out the initial loading animation.

Some other players, like Redditor SnaxelZ, pointed out that because it needs a holo spray, the tactic is also pretty “pay to win.” However, we’ll just have wait and see as to whether or not Respawn decides to patch it.