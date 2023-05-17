Assassin’s Creed Mirage leak claims factions and notoriety system will return

According to a leak, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will boast the return of factions, the notoriety system, and other classic features.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage stars AC Valhalla’s Basim Ibn Ishaq on his journey to become a member of the Assassin’s Order.

Ubisoft set the adventure in Baghdad roughly 20 years before the events of Valhalla; however, developers supposedly drew from earlier games in the series to build out the new title’s core gameplay tenets.

Players can, thus, anticipate an experience wherein assassinations and stealth mechanics return to the forefront. Ubisoft itself has yet to share the finer details, but rumors indicate a return to form for the long-running action series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaks claims factions are coming back

Reputable leaker and YouTuber j0nathan unveiled several details about AC Mirage. ResetEra user Angie translated the French content creator’s main points in a thread, noting that the Basim-starring adventure is estimated to hit stores on November 12, 2023.

Reportedly, Mirage features the return of the Factions System, familiar to those who liked recruiting Thieves, Courtesans, and Mercenaries during AC’s Ezio era. These groups were most useful for distracting the guards so Ezio could slip by unnoticed.

The leaker claims Mirage also revisits the Notoriety System, meaning the guards will be more suspicious of Basim’s antics. A hallmark of the Ezio days, Notoriety saw enemy forces take a greater interest in the Assassin whenever his notoriety meter climbed for engaging in perceived bad deeds.

Ubisoft

The leak goes on to state that Assassin’s Creed Mirage should boast gameplay similar to that of Origins. As such, several gadgets and items will help facilitate each mission. A smaller, Origins-like skill tree will also round out the experience, bearing only 15 skills.

In terms of the assassinations themselves, a structure akin to AC1 will include four different targets, each of whom players can investigate before taking them on.

Features such as the mythology-inspired god-like powers sit on the sidelines this time, according to the rumor.

The story allegedly follows Basim as a thief when he discovers a First Civilization artifact. And because of the setting, longtime fans can look forward to AC Mirage exploring how the organization evolved from The Hidden Ones established in Origins to the Assassins Order.

As usual, leaked information shouldn’t be taken at face value. It’s possible Ubisoft will offer more clarity in the weeks to come since Ubisoft Forward goes live on June 12.