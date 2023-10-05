Assassin’s Creed Mirage ending explained: Who is the Snake?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage explains Basim’s origins in more detail, but what else is going on in Baghdad? Here’s the Assassin’s Creed Mirage ending explained. Spoilers from the beginning below!

Basim’s true identity is revealed at the end of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, making a formally heroic character appear to be a villain in disguise, but there’s much more to him than this, which is explored in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage ending. While Basim is indeed a committed member of the Hidden Ones/Assassin’s Order and an enthusiastic killer of Templars in the game, he’s also a reincarnated member of the Isu race and one who became the inspiration for the Norse God Loki.

In Valhalla, Loki/Basim sought revenge on fellow Isu, and Norse God, Odin, and after discovering that the AC Valhalla protagonist Eivor was the reincarnated Odin, tried to kill his old nemesis. However, Eivor got the better of Basim and trapped him in an Isu prison until he was re-discovered by the Assassins in 2020. Basim would then rejoin their ranks and enter the Animus in an attempt to help both their – and his own – agendas.

Ubisoft Basim is secretly the Isu and Norse God Loki.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Who is the Snake?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage shows Basim’s origin story and how the master thief turned Assassin discovered he was secretly a reincarnated Isu. Basim is hunting a mysterious figure known as the Snake throughout Mirage, believing that this figure is a high-ranking member of the Order of Ancients, the precursor to the Templars. He also believes this figure knows about his past and can explain his connection to the Assassins and the Isu.

The Snake is revealed to be Qabiha, a former wife of the Caliph whom Basim killed in self-defense when he was a young man. Her son witnessed an Isu artifact activate at Basim’s touch, and after telling his mother, she encourages Basim to seek answers under the Alamut, the stronghold of the Assassins. She is then murdered by Basim’s master Roshan however before she can say anything else. Roshan then warns Basim not to go seeking answers – on pain of death.

Ubisoft Basim is now out for revenge on Odin.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Ending Explained

Naturally, Basim ignores Roshan’s order and goes looking for answers beneath the Alamut, defeating but sparing Roshan in battle after she attempts to stop him. However, Roshan is trying to protect Basim, likely understanding a little about the Isu and how their order is heavily connected to the race. She may also understand that those who can wield Isu technology are dangerous.

Basim enters the underground temple beneath the Alamut and discovers some ancient Isu technology that looks like a prison. Upon opening a sarcophagus, Basim finds his friend Nehal inside. This reveals that Nehal has been a figment of Basim’s imagination the whole time and represents another aspect of his consciousness that has been locked away – that being Loki’s personality and memories.

Basim merges with his Loki form, with both of them becoming one. Throughout his life, Basim has been haunted by a Djin or “Jinni” in his nightmares. This is then revealed to be his original jailor, the Isu and fellow Norse God Odin. Odin had imprisoned Loki for poisoning Baldur (as Loki did in Norse mythology), but Loki was able to use the Isu supercomputer and tree of life, Yggdrasil, to cheat death and be reincarnated as a human, with Nehal translating to “new tree” in ancient Persian.

Basim, now fully aware of his past life, swears revenge on Odin – if he’s still alive – and rejoins the Assassins with his newfound knowledge. Roshan resigns in disgust and Basim’s eagle Enkidu rejects and attacks him, recognizing that he’s no longer the Basim he knew and something potentially more sinister. The game ends implying that Basim will travel to Scandinavia, setting up the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

