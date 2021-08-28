Will Apex Legends get a TV show? Everything we know

Apex Legends’ incredibly popularity has spawned rumors of a spin-off TV show, potentially dropping on Netflix. While very little has been confirmed by EA or Respawn Entertainment, some rumors and leaks have emerged. Here’s everything we know, as of August 2021.

One of the most popular aspects of Apex Legends has been its diverse, original, and well-realized character pool. Each has their own back story, lore and character traits, and are so well developed that some fans believe they would make a great cast in a spin-off TV show or movie.

While video game adaptations can sometimes go sideways (see Mortal Kombat: Annihilation), many appear positive over Apex Legends’ ability to translate to a different medium.

Here, we’re rounding up all the rumors, leaks, and speculation that surround a potential Apex Legends TV show.

Apex Legends Netflix show: hints, rumors, and leaks

The first major indicator that a TV show or spin-off series could be in the works came back in the summer of 2020, when Game Director Chad Grenier confessed that he would “love” to see a Netflix animated series.

“A Netflix animated series of Apex? Yeah, I would love to do that… that sounds awesome,” Grenier admitted to GamesRadar. “Sign me up! I think right now we’re focused on the game, but heck, if someone wants to pitch me something I’ll listen.”

Another cryptic hint came from Director of Communications Ryan Rigney back in May of 2021. During a Reddit AMA, the Respawn dev was asked about a Netflix or Amazon Prime TV show.

He responded with a zipped mouth emoji, which many took to mean a project is in the works, but he is currently unable to disclose any more information.

Finally, and perhaps most significantly, a report from WeGotThisCovered in August 2021 claims that Netflix are currently developing a “full series” of an Apex Legends show. Details beyond that were scarce, but it fits with the hints and rumors we have from Respawn.

As previously mentioned, details remain vague and nothing is confirmed.

Information is accumulating though, and we will update this article if and when more emerge.