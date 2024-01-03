Apex Legends player resorts to Aimlab to combat Neo Strafe

An Apex Legends player has revealed they’ve resorted to Aimlab to combat the use of Neo Strafe in the game.

Neo Strafing has been a big issue within the Apex Legends community, with many players lamenting how accepted it is by the devs.

The third-party file allows people to quickly jump in different directions in order to avoid being hit by others in battle.

It has gotten to the point that an Apex Legends player has posted about how they created their own program in Aimlab to learn how to fight back.

An Apex Legends player is using Aimlab to counter Neo Strafe

Posting on the Apex Legends subreddit, the player shares a program in Aimlabs that has been specifically designed to train players to combat Neo Strafing.

In the clip, we see them working on aiming at a target dummy that is mimicking the kind of movement seen by someone using Neo Strafing.

In essence, Neo Strafe is a third-party configuration that a player installs in their game’s files that will have their character move and jump in different directions in a way that can’t be done with normal key presses.

It’s a highly controversial strategy that many people in the Apex Legends community view as a form of cheating, though the devs allow it.

This is reflected in many of the comments in the post, in which a majority of them are also expressing anger about the system:

“So glad I stopped playing this game,” is something one user responds with, while others use a bit more strong language to discuss it.

Another player observes how terrible it is that a casual player would have to practice something like this because the use of Neo Strafe has gotten so bad.

There hasn’t been any official word from Respawn on whether or not they plan to come down on the use of Neo Strafe, but it is safe to say that there are many in the community who want it removed ASAP.