Simple Apex Legends trick turns Replicator into a deadly trap

Sometimes the last place you expect to find an enemy in a battle royale is above you. An Apex Legends player took advantage of that simple truth and revealed an easy trick.

It’s an exciting time to be an Apex Legends player. Season 15 begins on November 1, and for the first time since Season 11, Respawn is adding a new map. The long-awaited feature, gifting, is also coming during Apex’s new season.

Apex Legends broke its all-time player count record at the launch of Season 14, and Season 15 will surely draw players back in similar fashion.

If you are coming back to the battle royale for the first time in a while or looking for an easy way to get kills, a player discovered the perfect way to take down unsuspecting foes.

Apex Legends player reveals Replicator trap

Respawn Entertainment Replicators provide an easy way for players to earn valuable loot.

Replicators are stations that can turn crafted materials into loot. Their locations are randomized, and some items rotate daily, weekly, and seasonally.

Reddit user IDoApex revealed an easy trick of waiting on top of a Replicator for players. If you catch someone with poor awareness, they may start using the Replicator without even noticing you on top.

From there, all it takes is a direct hit with an Arc Star and a few bullets to finish the job.

One player responded, “I know lately I have been seeing people hiding, but I think it’s my imagination and convince myself it’s a prop. I then proceed to get shot a lot.”

Another user added, “imagine having the best game of your life, and then it ends because of this.”

Take this as a lesson to look up next time you use the Replicator, or try this method for yourself.