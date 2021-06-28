Ridiculous Apex Legends exploit gives Wraith unlimited speed boosts

An Apex Legends player has discovered a Wraith exploit that gives her unlimited speed boosts, making it easy to rotate across the map and dodge bullets.

As with every online game, Apex Legends struggles with its fair share of bugs and glitches. Although a lot of them negatively impact the gameplay experience, some enhance it, with the low gravity firing range glitch becoming a fun activity for players outside the battle royale mode.

However, it becomes a cause for concern for Respawn when a set of players discover an exploit and begin abusing it in-game. Well, that’s exactly what Historical_Permit_38 found when they decided to spectate a Wraith that killed them while playing BR.

After watching the player for a short time, it became obvious that they were abusing an exploit that allowed them to speed boost around the map.

Wraith movement speed boost exploit

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing a player abusing a Wraith speed boost exploit has garnered over 6,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

After being eliminated in BR on Olympus, Historical_Permit_38 decided to spectate a Wraith in their match. However, after a short time, they noticed that the player was activating a speed boost whenever they wanted.

The exploit appears to be linked to Wraith’s ultimate, as the player looked like they gained the ability to boost after they activated Dimensional Rift at the start of the clip. By the looks of it, the game appears to believe that the player is traveling through the portal over and over again.

This allows the bug abuser to speed boost across the map an unlimited amount of times, making them incredibly difficult to shoot.

As clarified in the comments of the thread, there seems to be a misconception that the player is using hacks, when it doesn’t look like this is the case.

This is more likely an exploit that has been discovered by a player, who is now abusing it in-game to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Now that this has been posted to the official Apex Legends subreddit, we’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that the developers see the issue and look into implementing a fix as soon as possible.