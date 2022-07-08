Respawn working on new single-player FPS game in Apex Legends universe

Calum Patterson . 7 hours ago

Respawn Entertainment is working on a new FPS title in the Apex Legends universe, which also happens to be the Titanfall universe, and it appears to be a single-player game.

The new game is in development according to job listings that are hiring devs for the project. There are few details to be gleaned about what kind of game it will be, beyond it being a first-person shooter and single-player, based on the description of an ‘incubation unit’ for the new game.

Respawn had previously announced that they were working on a new single-player game, although it’s unclear if this is the same in-development title, or another one.

The job listing for a senior engine/systems designer on the Respawn website describes it as “Apex Universe FPS Incubation title” – presumably a small team working on the game before it is ready for an official announcement.

Respawn Entertainment Respawn’s Apex Legends battle royale was a surprisingly big success after its sudden launch in 2019.

Little else can be learned about the game from the job description, other than this particular role will look after a “wide variety of systems, including collision, physics, audio,” and other technical development aspects.

Other roles for the team describe it as a “brand new Respawn single-player adventure”.

It’s certainly possible that Respawn is building out a story-based Apex Legends game, given the rich lore already present in the battle royale.

There’s also a small, but not impossible, chance that this game will relate more closely to the Titanfall franchise – Respawn will be keeping their cards close to their chest. There are already some confirmed developers on the team though, such as Chad Barb, the technical director.

Right now, we’ll simply have to wait until Respawn is ready to reveal more. Apex Legends as a franchise has been a massive success for both the developer and publisher EA, with a mobile version of the game also just released in 2022. It’s no surprise they want to continue to make the most of the brand.