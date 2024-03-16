Apex Legends players call out “nightmare” solo queue experience in Season 20

Apex Legends fans have taken to social media to vent the “nightmare” solo queue experience some players have gone through in Ranked during Season 20.

In the past few seasons of Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment has made tweaks and changes to the way Ranked works.

While many players have called Ranked in Season 20 one of the best seasons in recent memory, it seems not every player feels the same way.

Now, some players in the higher ranks have taken to social media to vent their frustration about the solo queue experience in Ranked during Season 20, and why matchmaking needs to be fixed.

Apex Legends solo queue players frustrated with Ranked mode

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit sparked a discussion among fans after one user named trachion made a thread titled, “Solo Queue Ranked is practically impossible.”

The OP made it clear at the beginning of their post that this was not aimed at ” the challenges of having bad teamwork, or the disadvantage of being randoms vs 3 stack,” but instead at solo queue matchmaking.

“…What has been happening almost every game, is getting teammates that are in Plat, sometimes as low as Plat IV, and being paired up against 3 stacks of pros,” the player claimed.

They go on to explain that the mode feels ” frustrating for literally everybody.” Many in the comments vented their own frustration with solo queuing in Season 20.

“Same experience except I’m your teammate,” said one player. “Trust me I hate it just as much as you do. I hate feeling like I’m being put in your backpack, but I’m just not good enough mechanically to keep up. Plat is the new Diamond.”

Alternately, many fans felt that Masters and Predator rank players should simply have longer queue times to get matched with players who are actually in their ranks.

“Expand queue times for Masters and Preds but let them f*ck around in the Range while they wait or something… I get complaining when your livelihood is streaming and you have 20+ minute queue times, it’s understandable, but then fix how the queue dead time works,” argued one player.

While players have certainly come to appreciate some of the more recent Ranked system changes, it seems rank placement is still a hot topic among many Apex Legends fans.