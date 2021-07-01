Respawn confirm Wattson will be nerfed in upcoming Apex Legends update

Wattson has been the most contentious Apex Legends balancing point in the last few seasons. While players believe the electricity-wielding Legend needs a buff, Respawn thinks the opposite, and is actually planning on dropping another nerf soon.

Wattson is far from being the most popular Legend in Apex Legends. In fact, she has the second-lowest pick rate in Season 9 at 1.6%, only higher than Rampart at 1.5%.

However, despite this, Respawn believes the Legend is totally balanced ⁠— and even “outperforms” some of the more meta picks like Wraith.

The tug-of-war between developers and players over Wattson has hit fever pitch though after the Genesis Collection update, which saw a “major buff” to the Legend only giving her extra Nessies to drop on the map.

Advertisement

Respawn aren’t planning on giving mains any relief either, with lead game designer Daniel Z. Klein confirming Wattson has “work scheduled” in the near future which will “likely need to include a nerf”.

“Wattson doesn’t have much room to increase her power, so once we make changes to make her feel better, we’ll also have to nerf other parts of her kit to make up for this,” he said on Twitter.

I'm not saying she's a little strong; I'm saying if we look at the entire skill spectrum, she is the strongest character in the game. That's Lifeline/Pathfinder/Wraith below her there. pic.twitter.com/sSjyc5lkDV — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) June 28, 2021

Respawn doesn’t want Wattson buffs to “warp the game” like seasons gone by, with Klein saying despite her low pick rate, she boasts the highest trios win rate in the game at 6.09%.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying she’s a little strong; I’m saying if we look at the entire skill spectrum, she is the strongest character in the game. She outperforms Wraith and Lifeline in win rate (and they have very similar hitboxes to her),” he added.

While Klein admitted Wattson’s “abilities aren’t fun to use, and their power isn’t felt”, there’s nothing they can do based off of feeling ⁠— only win rates.

“It’s really hard to separate what your subjective feeling while playing the game is vs what aggregate data from hundreds of millions of games shows us. You obviously have to tamper data with qualitative analysis, but you can’t just ignore data.”

Advertisement

So obviously we've got work scheduled on her, but no ETA yet. That work won't be a buff though; it'll likely need to include a nerf so we can ship it without warping the game. — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) June 28, 2021

It’s a bit more of a solid indication of Respawn’s ideas on Wattson after Klein said devs were “working on stuff” in the immediate aftermath of the recent update.

The exact nerfs are not yet known, however we will update you once Respawn finalises the changes ⁠— perhaps ahead of Season 10, which is fast approaching.