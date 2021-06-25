Apex Legends devs exploring Wattson changes after “troll” Nessie buff

Respawn Entertainment have revealed that they’re looking into some real changes for Wattson after fans complained about a “troll” buff coming in the Genesis Collection Event update.

After countless rumors and plenty of speculation, Respawn Entertainment confirmed that the next Apex Legends Collection Event will be called Genesis and will signal the return of Kings’ Canyon.

On top of the returning map and new cosmetics, the battle royale will also go through some changes, with a whole host of weapons being balanced, as well as a handful of legend changes.

Amongst the announced changes is a meme buff for Wattson that will allow her to place down more Nessie toys. While some fans found it funny, not everyone did, and they quickly expressed their dismay at the lack of real change.

Some fans labeled the change as a “troll” and “insult” from Respawn themselves, given that they recently said that the legend wouldn’t be buffed anytime soon.

However, it wasn’t long before the Apex Legends developers responded and confirmed they’re exploring making some changes to Wattson, but it’s a tricky tightrope to walk.

“Yeah, we’re working on stuff,” said Respawn’s Daniel Klein. “No ETA because it’s still very exploratory, but goals would be to make it more in the moment fun and powerful to play Wattson while removing some of the invisible power (because as I keep saying, Wattson does sport VERY high win rates).”

The ‘invisible power’ that Wattson has, as Respawn have described before, relates to how her abilities make you alter your gameplay. If you see a fence place down and you change your route, the Wattson has impacted you without actually dealing damage.

It’s a difficult tightrope for Respawn to walk, but Wattson mains will be hoping they figure out some real changes sooner rather than later.