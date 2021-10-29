Octane’s jump pad finally getting necessary nerf in Apex Legends Season 11

At long last, Octane’s Jump Pad is being tweaked in Apex Legends Season 11: Escape as players should finally be able to hear enemies launching off it.

Octane’s pick rate in Apex Legends has picked up over the last few seasons, with players wanting to use his unique burst of speed to take fights with enemies.

The Adrenaline Junkie’s jump pad ability has also been a big plus for those players wanting more movement, but it has been a point of annoyance for others.

For the last few seasons, Apex players have constantly complained about a lack of sound coming from the pad, as they are left unaware that they are being flanked or jumped on by an Octane’s team. Well, that is finally going to change in Season 11.

Respawn’s John ‘JayBiebs’ Larson, the associate live balance designer on Apex, noted that it will now be “quite obvious when nearby players are using pad and traveling through the air.

The change to Octane’s jump pad was not mentioned at first in the Season 11: Escape patch notes but that has since changed.

“Improvements to Jump Pad soundFX,” is now noted in the bug fixes section of the patch notes alongside the issues addressed for Fuse, Seer, Rampart, Pathfinder, and Wattson following Larson’s tweet.

Looks like we actually missed that! But it'll now be quite obvious when nearby players are using pad and traveling through the air. Shoutout to @denseclarity for making that change — John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) October 28, 2021

While we can’t say for definite just the sound effects have been improved, it seems likely that Respawn has either added new, distinct sounds for players launching off the pad, or they’ve just increased the volume of the pre-existing ones.

We’ll have to wait and see how the change shakes out when Season 11 starts on November 2, but players are glad that their long-standing frustrations are finally being looked at.