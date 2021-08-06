NICKMERCS weighs in on adding Warzone’s Gulag to Apex Legends

With Warzone cheating getting out of hand, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has made the switch to Apex Legends and believes the game might benefit from bringing on their own version of the Gulag.

Stretching all the way back to the glory days of H1Z1 and PUBG, battle royale games have constantly been accused of taking ideas and features from one another, and fans have made their own suggestions as to what might work.

This typically happens when a large group of players makes the switch to another game, just like what has happened recently with players going from Warzone to Apex Legends.

Advertisement

A number of top content creators, including NICKMERCS, have also made the switch, and are enjoying the fresh game. Though, they’d like to bring over some features from Call of Duty’s battle royale.

In his August 5 video, the FaZe Clan star pointed out that some Call of Duty players believe that Apex could benefit from a Gulag-like system, rather than just picking up respawn banners.

Some believe that the pacing of Apex would mean something like the Gulag would be perfect, and it’s an idea that Nick highlighted too. “What if there was a Gulag type of deal in Apex Legends? I’m just talking the s**t, here,” he said.

Advertisement

The Twitch star noted that “a lot” of CoD players are still trying to wrap their head around Apex and that’s where the crossover idea stems from. “Personally, I don’t know if that could even work. I don’t know how they would do something like that but it is an interesting idea,” he added.

Related News

While the influx of new players might believe its something that Apex needs, long-time players, will argue otherwise and say the current banner and respawn system works well enough. If your team is on top of things, you’re not out of the game for long, anyway.

Advertisement

Of course, it couldn’t be an out-and-out copy of the Gulag either, and Respawn would have to devise something with their own unique twist. Though, we’ll see what happens.