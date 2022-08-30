NICKMERCS shows how to make Prowler “broken” in Apex Legends in Season 14

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the Prowler can be a bit “broken” in Apex Legends Season 14, provided you make one small adjustment.

The start of Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted has brought plenty of changes to the Apex Games, including the arrival of Vantage, the Laser Sight attachments, as well as a pretty big overhaul to Kings Canyon.

A couple of changes have also been made to the existing legends, weapons, and survival items, and in typical new season fashion, the meta has been shaken up in a pretty big way.

One of the weapons that didn’t undergo some changes, though, was the Prowler. The heavy-duty SMG has always been a popular pick with players, however, NICKMERCS believes it’s a little strong in the new update.

NICKMERCS praises Prowler in Apex Legends Season 14

The FaZe Clan star highlighted the SMG in his August 28 video as he ran it alongside the G7 Scout, to pretty devastating effect, as he pointed to a key change helping the Prowler in a big way.

“The Prowler f**king hits naughty with the laser, you should try it, with the purple laser,” Nick said after his squad swept to victory in domination fashion. And, he wasn’t even hip firing, which makes the benefit of the laser sights even stronger.

“I was talking sh*t, but that Prowler smacks. When you hit a whole burst with that Prowler, I don’t know how you lose, you just can’t lose,” he added.

Timestamp of 9:25

Nick even had to give some props to his viewers for recommending he use the SMG in that way, even though he’d ignored their calls beforehand.

Of course, if anything is truly “broken” in Apex, it falls on Respawn to get changes rolled out and have it addressed. We’ll have to wait and see if they see the need to act on the Prowler, but don’t count on anything coming just yet.