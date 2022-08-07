NiceWigg suggests perfect Lifeline buff amid Apex Legends Season 14 gold items change

100 Thieves’ Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin has urged Respawn Entertainment to give Lifeline a bit of a buff in Apex Legends following the changes they’ve made to gold survival items.

Over the last couple of months, the Apex Legends community has become more than a little annoyed with the Gold Knockdown shield and its self-revive ability. So much so, that many players have been calling for its outright removal from the battle royale.

When Season 14: Hunted launches on August 9, those players will get their wish, seeing as the Gold Knockdown shield will now have the ‘Guardian Angel’ perk attached – meaning you’ll get bonus health and armor when revived by a teammate.

That change has also had a knock-on effect on the Gold Backpack, as players will be able to carry additional medical supplies. As a result, some players want Lifeline to get a corresponding change too.

NiceWigg wants Lifeline change after survival items tweak

One of the most prominent voices on a potential Lifeline buff is NiceWigg, who suggested that Lifeline now needs to have a permanent Gold Backpack as a passive ability.

“Lifeline, now, should have an automatic gold bag because now it wouldn’t be too broken, it actually makes sense for her character,” the 100 Thieves content creator said.

“I actually think that now is the perfect time to implement a permanent gold bag for Lifeline, without a doubt. I don’t think it’s going to happen, but I think it’s a really, really good choice.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

As NiceWigg further notes, the change could also, in a way, buff Lifeline’s ultimate ability, seeing as that already gives medical supplies as well.

It remains to be seen if it is something that Respawn will actually do, but if it becomes a focal point of the community, it might be something for the devs to consider.