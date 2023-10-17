Apex Legends Season 19 Ranked update patch notes: Premade restrictions, bonus system, more

The latest Apex Legends Ranked split has lasted for a total of 76 days.

Respawn Entertainment admitted that Apex Legends Ranked “feels too sweaty.” Season 19 addresses that issue by making it easier for players to quickly reach their accurate skill bracket.

Apex Legends Season 19 starts on Tuesday, October 31. Much of what’s coming still remains shrouded in mystery. However, rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone helped clear up some doubt by revealing a surprise crossover event coming in November.

While fans wait for the upcoming season, the Doppelganger Collection Event gets in the Halloween spirit with a new LTM, new skins, and re-introduces nighttime maps. We will provide an update when we learn more about what’s coming down the line.

But for now, Respawn Entertainment gave fans a sneak behind the curtain about what’s coming to Ranked in Season 19.

Respawn Entertainment gave players a full rundown on what they can expect in Ranked over the course of Season 19.

More bonuses

Less LP drop after provisionals

No premade rank restrictions

Following a number of backend modifications to matchmaking matches now feel too sweaty. We’ll be increasing the amount of Rating Bonus given to players’ ranking to help them catch up to their skill bracket more quickly.

We also plan to reduce the bonus withheld when players actively push against their skill ceiling. This is intended to combat the current season’s (Resurrection) settings of withholding bonuses and increasing matchmaking difficulty. As withheld bonuses are eased, some players will begin to see slightly more bonuses following Season 19’s launch.

For provisional results, we’re adjusting tuning to land players closer to the expected statistical 1.5-tier drop at the end of their 10 provisional games.

After narrowing the delta between premade vs solo balances, we’ll be removing the ranking difference restrictions for 3 stack premades. Players can now play with friends no matter where they are on their climbs—with the caveat that your squad will face more difficult battles if there’s a bigger discrepancy between your skills.