New Apex Legends hop-up summons a Nessie to fight with you

The adorable Nessie becomes a summon in Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The adorable Apex Legends mascot Nessie is getting a big upgrade for the Final Fantasy VII crossover, becoming a summonable companion.

The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event is finally upon us. The crossover, announced at 2023’s Game Awards, celebrates the forthcoming launch of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth with new Final Fantasy-themed cosmetics.

The game also adds a new Takeover mode, which allows players to wield Cloud Strife’s Buster Sword. The result promises to be a frenetic melee battle for the ages.

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover is also doing something interesting with hop-ups and giving players the chance to go into battle with Apex’s most adorable character.

Apex Legends gets Nessie Summon Materia in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Takeover

For the new Takeover mode, hop-ups are being replaced with Materia, the magic orbs that enable spell casting and abilities in Final Fantasy VII.

Uniquely, one Materia lets you summon Nessie, the adorable Loch Ness Monster mascot seen with Wattson.

Eagle-eyed Final Fantasy VII fans will take note that it’s appropriately the Red Materia, which is Summon Materia. The Apex Legend event site confirms that Nessie can be summoned to attack foes.

The event trailer shows Nessie being summoned into battle, launching across the battlefield to headbutt targets.

Nessie has been a beloved mascot for Apex Legends since her introduction. She’s gone on to feature in official merch, holosprays, and skins. She was also the star of a legendary Kings Canyon easter egg, where players could unearth a giant Nessie.

The Nessie summon will only be available in the limited-time Final Fantasy VII Takeover mode. The Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII Rebirth crossover event runs January 9-30, 2024.

For more Apex Legends and Final Fantasy VII news, stick with Dexerto.