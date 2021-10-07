New Apex Legends Arena map has a surprising tie-in to Seer

The Monsters Within update is coming to Apex Legends ahead of Halloween, bringing a new Seer-themed Arena map along with it.

While Fight or Fright has become a classic event in the Apex community, this year’s edition has been given a significant upgrade in the form of the Monsters Within update.

Featuring a handful of terrifying skins and cosmetics, it will also see the return of the Shadow Royale game mode and the debut of Encore, an arenas map set on Seer’s home planet of Boreas.

Encore is a vibrant battlefield that combines the best of the title’s close-quarters combat with huge patches of open ground, meaning there is plenty of room to get creative with your playstyle no matter who you prefer to play with.

Apex Legends Monsters Within update: New Arenas map

Similar to Apex’s other urban-style map Party Crasher, Encore is split into three lanes that feature a good mix of vertical and horizontal gameplay options.

Bangalore for example, could take over the center portion of the map playing off the coverage of her smoke grenades, while someone like Pathfinder might prefer to lurk the outside edges to find the perfect opportunity to swing into the action.

The map is also special for its connection to the game’s newest Legend, Seer, as it is set on his homeworld of Boreas. That’s not the only thing that ties him in, though.

In his character bio, Obi Edolasim is described as being a cursed child, who “would bring pain and suffering to the world”. On the night of his birth, a meteor struck the moon of Boreas, solidifying his unearned reputation.

It wasn’t until he started earning acclaim for his prowess in the Arenas that Seer was able to shake off the notion of being some kind of monster: “The boy born under a bad omen and a terrible myth has taken this tale and created an even greater legend. He is Seer— an icon of the shunned, the unaccepted, and the unabashedly original.”

With all of this connection to Apex’s resident Ambush Artist, it would make sense if there were a few more easter eggs for his backstory hidden elsewhere on the map. We’ll have to wait for the official release on October 12 to search for any other connections.