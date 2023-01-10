LuluLuvely finishes off Pringles® Can Hands challenge with incredible Mercy plays

To cap off the Pringles® Can Hands challenge, streamer LuluLuvely showed some great Overwatch 2 plays.

#Ad Support hero Mercy gets a lot of flak from the Overwatch community for being perceived as “easy to play.” LuluLuvely put that to the test.

After watching streamers from QTCinderella to Scump take part in the Pringles Can Hands challenge, Lulu threw her hat into the ring months after she starred in the first promo for the challenge, bringing things full circle.

While we’ve seen impressive displays of streamers playing games like Fall Guys, Call of Duty, and God of War: Ragnarok, LuluLuvely’s tactics as she took on the challenge playing Overwatch 2 will likely not impress everyone.

Lulu shows that Mercy is the perfect hero for the Pringles Can Hands challenge

LuluLuvely cued up for her Overwatch matches, Pringles can already affixed to her hand hovering over her mouse.

She is a well-known support player, but typically she plays a wide variety of heroes from Ana to Mercy to Moira. But with one of her hands trapped, she stuck with Mercy, a hero who really only needs to follow and buff up her carries, rather than trying to win gunfights.

While some might scoff at this “no-skill” hero, LuluLuvely did show that Mercy has a lot of room for skill expression with some clutch revives, and speeding to buff up her allies in need.

Blizzard Mercy helped Lulu dominate the Pringles Can Hands challenge.

In particular, her precise positioning on Mercy was on display despite the fact that she had limited control over her movement thanks to the Pringles can.

Even though it was taxing to play with her hand in a can, Lulu admitted that it was a fun challenge. And, thanks to her own Overwatch 2 prowess and Mercy’s forgiving kit, she didn’t lose too much SR in the process.

Each streamer had moments throughout their streams to give their chats the chance to win free Pringles, and the giveaways are still live here from now till Jan. 12.