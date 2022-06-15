Apex Legends Ranked players find perfect solution to solo queue

A group of Apex Legends players have built a website that should help solo queue players find more reliable teammates for Ranked.

Seeing as Apex Legends is a battle royale built around team play, it can be incredibly hard for solo players to find good random teammates online.

With the introduction of Season 13’s Ranked Reloaded, which brought in changes like demotion, the Rookie Tier, and big changes to how players gain RP, succeeding as a solo player in Ranked has become much more difficult.

Now, a group of Apex Legends players are looking to remedy this issue by building a website that easily allows players to search for reliable teammates to play with online.

Advertisement

Apex Legends players build team-finding website

Reddit user ‘Blackoutlol‘ made the announcement on the Apex Legends subreddit, where they revealed a website called TEAMS.gg.

The Reddit post includes a brief clip showcasing some of the website’s features, including a preferred Legend selector, skill-level indicator, and much more.

Read More: Aceu shows best way to master recoil in Apex Legends

Regarding the website, Blackoutlol said “We all know soloQing can be quite stressful (especially when we’re stuck with a toxic one)… and with all the recent ranked changes we felt there should be a better way to find teammates. We want to help you all find the best Apex duo or trio, and create long-lasting friendships…”

Advertisement

On the surface, TEAMS.gg looks quite impressive with a sleek design and tons of quality-of-life features that should help players find other like-minded players in Apex Legends.

Apparently, the website also uses its own algorithm that tracks “the info you give and the stats we get from the game” to help match players together.

There has been no shortage of criticism towards Season 13’s Ranked Reloaded system since its launch.

Read More: Apex Legends leakers are now streaming whole new patches on Twitch

Many players, such as Twitch streamer NICKMERCS, have noted how this new system makes it difficult for solo players to succeed in Ranked Apex Legends.

Solo players interested in finding better random teammates should consider trying out this new website, as it could change the way they play Apex Legends Ranked from here on.