LuluLuvely accuses EA of not paying Apex Legends creators for collab skins

Popular streamer Lululuvely has claimed EA that content creators were not paid for their collab skins and EA decided last minute that their names would not be included on the items in-game.

While gunplay and characters are without a doubt the most important aspect of Apex Legends, cosmetics are also extremely significant.

As certain skins can only be obtained for a limited amount of time, or just look absolutely incredible, some players are willing to grind or spend a lot of money to add them to their collection.

This was certainly the case for the content creator collab skins that arrived to celebrate the third anniversary of Apex back in February of 2022 and were included in a reward track. EA selected a number of popular personalities from the community and gave them the chance to design a weapon skin in conjunction with an artist.

Well, LuluLuvely has recently claimed that creators were paid for these cosmetics, and EA decided last minute that their names were not going to be attached to the skins.

Respawn Entertainment Lulu and Lilakey’s skin is the Aftershock Wave R-301.

Lululuvely claims creators were not paid for Apex collab skins

During a recent stream of Overwatch 2, LuluLuvely decided to speak about the Aftershock Wave R-301 skin that she helped design with artist lilakeyLK.

According to Lulu, EA contacted her the day before the cosmetic’s release and said that “your name is not going to be attached to the skin at all, nor will you get any money from the skin”.

This clearly frustrated the former NRG streamer as she doesn’t feel she received any “recognition” from the collaboration as a whole.

Not only that, she claims she approached EA about the issue afterward and their response was to “mention” her name in the Collection Event blog post.

So far, EA is yet to comment on Lulu’s claims and whether they had any intention of paying creators for the collaboration originally.

For now, it’s clear Lulu has decided to take a step away from Apex and is instead playing Overwatch 2 and Warzone 2.0.