L-STAR gets massive buff in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

The L-STAR will receive quite a substantial buff in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence as you’ll now be able to use energy magazines that will prevent the gun from overheating so quickly.

The start of Apex Legends Season 10 is right around the corner, with a new legend – Seer – joining the party and World’s Edge getting a massive overhaul.

On top of those, there is also a new weapon in the form of the Rampage LMG, as well as a whole host of buff and nerfs to the battle royale’s popular legends.

It’s not just legends that will be tweaked either, as a handful of weapons are set to undergo changes with the Spitfire replacing the Prowler inside of the Care Packages. However, that’s not all.

According to Gamespot, the L-STAR will receive quite a significant buff too, as players will finally be able to equip attachments to the energy weapon.

“The LMG will now also take barrel stabilizers and extended energy magazines,” they reported, noting that the better the energy mag that you equip, the longer the L-STAR will take to reach its overheating point.

Plus, using a better energy mag will also reduce the time needed for the L-STAR to cool down if you hit that overheating zone while firing.

That’s not all, either. The long-teased nerf to the EVA-8 will also come in Season 1o. As per Gamespot, the shotgun’s fire rate when a shotgun bolt is attached will be nerfed and reload speed will be tied to stocks instead of magazines.

With the EVA becoming a popular choice in Season 9: Legacy, it should drop off in Season 10, giving other close-range weapons the chance to shine. As for the L-STAR, well, don’t be shocked if you start seeing that given a bit more love.