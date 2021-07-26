First look at Apex Legends Season 10 legendary skins: Valkyrie & Horizon

Respawn are giving Valkyrie and Horizon a pair of new skins in the upcoming Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence patch update, and here’s your first look at their new cosmetics.

The studio has been gearing up for the Emergence update patch with new lore videos on upcoming Legend, Seer and even changing up the loot pool when Season 10’s changes come into effect.

While there’s going to be plenty of changes in Apex Legends, it’ll come along with something players are all too familiar with: new skins for the cast of Legends.

Valkyrie and Horizon are both set for Legendary skins in the Season 10 Battle Pass, and here’s the first look at their new looks.

(Timestamp at 1:32 for mobile viewers)

During the full Apex Legends: Emergence gameplay trailer, Respawn gave us a peek at what’s to come, including Horizon’s new Legendary skin.

It’s unknown what tier Horizon’s new skin will be in the Battle Pass, but it’s giving the Gravitational Manipulator a wild new look for Season 10.

Meanwhile, Valkyrie will have a similar skin inspired from critters similar to Seer’s moth minidrones to celebrate the new character.

Valkyrie will don a magenta powersuit with her new Legendary cosmetic, with a horned visor and similar bug-eye lenses.

Valk’s new skin could be the only change we see to her in Season 10, and it’s already shaping up as one of her better skins in the game.

There’s plenty of updates coming to World’s Edge, and two of the better characters in Apex Legends will have new skins to go along with those changes.

Expect a full Season 10 patch reveal the closer we get to the Apex Legends: Emergence update. Until then, stay up-to-date on our Apex hub and @AlphaIntel for complete coverage.