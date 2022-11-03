ImperialHal shows why RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends Season 15

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks RE-45 is “broken” in Season 15 since it’s been moved to the Care Package.

Before the Season 15 update, a lot of Apex Legends players would have labeled the RE-45 as one of the weakest weapons in the Outlands.

While the machine pistol was useful for early skirmishes at the beginning of a match, its relatively low damage output meant competitors would aim to replace it as soon as possible.

Well, this has all changed following the arrival of Eclipse, as the RE-45 has been moved to the Care Package. This shift has resulted in Respawn buffing its damage and giving it the Disruptor Rounds hop-up, allowing it to deal 30% more damage to shields.

This has impressed a lot of players, including ImperialHal, who has claimed the machine pistol is “broken” and showed exactly why it’s so powerful.

Respawn Entertainment The RE-45 has been added to the care package in Apex Legends Season 15.

ImperialHal claims RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends

During a recent stream, TSM pro ImperialHal got his hands on the Care Package RE-45 and wiped out three enemies with ease after pushing into a building.

The Disruptor Rounds allowed Hal to shred through their health bars in a matter of seconds and after eliminating them all, the pro revealed that he thinks the gun is “broken”.

Both Verhulst and Reps agreed, claiming that it “doesn’t have recoil” and that “you can’t lose trades with that gun”.

It’s clear the RE-45 has had a massive surge of power in Season 15 and maybe the strongest gun in the game for aggressive players.

Luckily, as the weapon can only be found in Care Packages, it’ll only be in the hands of players in the late-game most of the time.

However, with Hal showcasing just how powerful the RE-45 is now, it’s only a matter of time before more highlight-reel plays start to surface with the machine pistol.