Horizon and Revenant hit with massive nerfs in Apex Legends Harbinger Collection Event patch

Revenant and Horizon, two of the most prominent aggro picks in Apex Legends, have been hit with some serious nerfs in the latest Harbinger Collection Event patch.

The latest Apex Legends patch may not be a patch for a new Season, but the few major changes that have been made will have some serious impact.

Along with the Nemesis finally getting some nerfs as well as Rampart and Fuse getting buffed (just in time for Fuse’s new heirloom), both Horizon and Revenant are getting some big nerfs.

Though neither Legend will be completely out of the meta as a result of these changes, they’re both going to be much weaker than they were before.

Apex Legends devs target Horizon and Revenant with big nerfs

Though top-level play had a meta dominated by Bangalore, Catalyst, and Horizon, only one of those Legends has been nerfed. Horizon’s been an absolute menace since she was released, and she’s been hit with a fair few nerfs over the years.

Respawn Entertainment Horizon has been one of Apex Legends’ strongest characters for a long time

However, she’s getting hit especially hard in the Harbinger Collection Event patch notes. With her tactical, the main draw for her kit, getting drastically nerfed, she’ll have a significantly reduced power level. The nerfs are as follows:

Weapon accuracy decreased while in Lift (more spread)

Vertical Lift speed reduced by 20%

Hover time at top of Lift reduced to 0.5s (was 2.0s)

Playing around Horizon’s tactical is something high level players excel at in Apex Legends, but these nerfs are substantial enough to be felt at all levels of play when you’re playing with or against Horizon. Having less time to stall at the top of the lift, decreased lift speed, and decreased weapon accuracy are all meaningful nerfs.

With so many other strong Skirmishers in the game, Horizon may end up getting dethroned.

Respawn Entertainment Revenant is the very first reworked Legend in Apex

Meanwhile, Revenant’s nerfs are meant to pare back his power hot on the heels of his rework as they nail down his balance. His ultimate has been drastically toned down, though his tactical got a small quality of life buff.

Forged Shadows (Ultimate)

Reduced time extension from knocks to 5 seconds (was 10 seconds)

Extra damage to the shroud will bleed through to Revenant if it breaks

Shadow Pounce (Tactical)

Slightly increased pounce angle compensation when looking at the ground

The reduced time extension is a hit, sure, but the second nerf is a huge deal in certain situations. Revenant’s shield will no longer tank a full hit from whatever fells it, making Shotguns and Snipers much more effective than they were before.

However, these are just a few of many balance changes in the Apex Legends Harbinger Collection Event patch notes. The Apex Legends meta is sure to look much different from before once the update goes live.