ImperialHal claims Apex Legends reload hack will “kill” Ranked if not fixed

TSM star Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen believes the new reload hack in Apex Legends could “kill” Ranked play, even though Respawn does have a fix in the works.

Just like every other battle royale game out there, Apex Legends has faced its fair share of issues with hackers and cheats trying to get a leg up on the competition in unfair ways.

Many of these issues have revolved around DDOS attacks on lobbies and players, but there have also been aimbot and god mode cheats as well. Though, Respawn has constantly been on the front foot and tried to root out these problems before they become too widespread.

Article continues after ad

The newest hack, which sees players constantly reloading, is slightly different. It makes players unable to fight back and has quickly spread through lobbies – both at a low level and in the highest part of competitive play.

ImperialHal claims Apex Legends reload hack could “kill” Ranked

ImperialHal had managed to avoid the hack until his March 5 stream, but quickly became bemused by what he was seeing when it finally befell him and his team.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The TSM star couldn’t believe that he was unable to properly reload his gun, and his teammates urged them to try and find an L-Star as quickly as possible, as that is unaffected by the hack.

Article continues after ad

They were unable to do so, and were knocked out with only a handful of squads remaining. Hal joked that he may have to play Minecraft until the hack is wiped out. “That would kill Ranked if that kept happening, literally,” he said.

As of writing, Respawn haven’t quite patched the problem just yet, but Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford confirmed that a fix is in the works and should be deployed soon.

Until then, players run the risk of being unable to fight back in certain situations, which is just incredibly annoying.