ImperialHal changes stance on “trash” Apex Legends Ranked system in Season 13

Apex Legends pro player Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has changed his stance on the Season 13 Ranked changes, calling the new system “trash” due to the matchmaking.

Season 13 of Apex Legends introduced a range of significant features to the game, but it’s safe to say the Ranked Reloaded rework garnered most of the attention.

After countless requests, Respawn finally made drastic changes to the competitive mode, adding demotion, a Rookie tier, and improving the way in which players gain RP.

Unfortunately, the majority of the community felt as if the update made Ranked less fun and discouraged competitors from taking gunfights.

While pros like ImperialHal fired back against this criticism at first, even he has changed his mind and called out the new system as “trash” in a recent stream.

ImperialHal slams “trash” Season 13 Ranked system

During his June 5 stream, ImperialHal was asked for his opinion on the Season 13 Ranked rework once again. Surprisingly, the TSM pro revealed that he’d changed his stance on the update and called out the competitive mode as “trash”.

According to Hal, he liked Ranked at the beginning of Saviors but as the weeks have passed, the mode has got worse and worse.

For him, the issue with Ranked Reloaded is the “bot” opponents he’s being matched up against, effectively making lobbies too easy for his skill level.

This aligns with the overall complaints from the community about matchmaking and the fact that Gold competitors are being put in matches with Diamond and Master level players.

With the initial line of changes taking countless seasons for Respawn to implement, it’ll be interesting to see how long it takes for them to address the issues players have with Ranked Reloaded.

On the whole, it appears to be the matchmaking that’s receiving the majority of the criticism as according to the community, lobbies are simply not balanced correctly.

This isn’t a new problem in Apex so it’s hard to know if the devs will be able to find a solution. Either way, the playerbase has made it very clear that they’re not happy with the current state of Ranked.