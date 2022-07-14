How to unlock Bangalore’s Prestige skin in Apex Legends Gaiden event

David Purcell . 1 hour ago

Bangalore is the next Legend in Apex to receive a Prestige skin.

Respawn Entertainment is adding a new Bangalore Prestige skin in the Apex Legends Gaiden event and here’s how to unlock it.

The latest thematic event, which starts on July 19 and ends on August 2, brings a boatload of new cosmetics to the popular battle royale title.

During this period of time, World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point will be installed as the map rotation. On top of that, there will be a number of Gaiden Flash events taking place, with rewards including Fuse’s Down Thunder Epic skin, Epic 3030 “Cloudburst” skin, and more.

Speaking of skins, though, they don’t come any bigger than Prestige rarity – and there’s a Bangalore Prestige skin available to unlock.

How to unlock Bangalore Prestige skin in Apex Legends

Bangalore’s ‘Apex Commander’ Prestige skin can be unlocked during the Gaiden thematic event in-game, which ends in August.

According to the developers, here’s how you can unlock it: “If you collect all 40 event items, you’ll unlock the newest Prestige skin, Bangalore’s “Apex Commander”! Prestige Skins are Mythic cosmetic Legend skins that each have 3 tiers (3 versions total of the Prestige Skin).”

Once you have unlocked tier 1, completing challenges for both tier 2 and tier 3 comes at no additional cost. These challenges will also be available throughout the entire Gaiden event, meaning players have around two weeks to get the job done.

Bangalore Prestige skin tiers: 1,2 & 3

The Bangalore Prestige skin comes in three different tiers, as seen below.

Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 can be seen in the order above.

The higher the tier, the better the skin looks – you might say. The popular Legend goes from a basic orange, white and gray outfit to an enforcer with a helmet and heavy gear on.