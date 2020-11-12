 How to make Wraith's portals deadly on Olympus in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to make Wraith’s portals deadly on Olympus in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:41

by Jacob Hale
wraith portal apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Wraith is already the most popular character in Apex Legends with a great set of abilities, but on new map Olympus in Season 7, she’s even better, as players can utilize this trick with her portals.

For pretty much the entire lifespan of Apex Legends, Wraith has been the number one pick. While Pathfinder has always been popular, until some big nerfs, Wraith’s selection percentage has been unwavering, with just about every other character playing second fiddle to her.

One of the main appeals of Wraith is her Dimensional Rift ultimate ability, which grants players quicker rotations into the zone, or out of gunfights, while almost completely invisible.

While her ult is great enough as is, one player has shown off how to turn it into a deadly weapon, and it’s especially easy to do on the new Season 7 map, Olympus.

Apex Legends Olympus map season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is suspended high in the sky above Psamathe.

As you’ll know, Olympus is a city that floats high above the planet of Psamathe, meaning players are suspended miles in the air — which can play perfectly into Wraith’s hand.

There are a lot of areas on Olympus from which players can fall off the map, be it accidentally or as a result of players forcing them into that position.

As Mcmoistvonspiffy shows, though, you can trick players into throwing themselves off the map if you’re playing as Wraith by popping your rift and flying over a barrier next to a drop. If you cut it off at the right spot, you can bait your enemies into following you and subsequently falling to their deaths, with no way to stop themselves.

Obviously, Wraith can see where she’s going when in her portal, so knew to jump the gap once she closed it and keep herself safe, and practicing this is exactly how you can perfect this trick.

On the other hand, as you can’t see where exactly you’re going when in an enemy Wraith’s portal, the enemy won’t know to jump the ledge and, as you can see, sends them flying right off the edge of the map and back into the lobby — perhaps the most annoying way to lose the Apex Games.

With how Olympus is essentially just a gravity-defying island high up in the sky, there are countless spots that a trick like this could be pulled off, but be careful, because the last thing you want is to accidentally send yourself plummeting to your own death.

Apex Legends

Wraith Airship Assassin skin leaked for Apex Legends Black Friday sale

Published: 11/Nov/2020 23:17

by Alan Bernal
black friday sale apex legends wraith airship assassin
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

One of the rarest skins in Apex Legends’ short history might have a second life in the game, as the Airship Assassin Wraith skin has been spotted in a circulating video of the Shop.

As we near the holiday shopping spree, the Apex community has been keen about this year’s iteration of the Black Friday event. There’s been leaks already detailing what bundles or cosmetics could be returning to the shop, and one of them looks to be the prized recolor of Apex past.

The Airship Assassin is an alternative color scheme to Void Specialist Wraith, a common cosmetic among base designs in Apex. However, it was also one of the first exclusive Legendary skins for the shop, and hasn’t been seen since its release in June 2019.

At the time, Apex Legends was fairly new and people either didn’t care to purchase a roughly $20 recolor for Wraith or were expecting to see it sometime soon again after it left the shop – except it never came back.

But now, there’s finally a bit of hope for completionists since dataminer ‘RYMSKIY1’ posted a video showing the Airship Assassin in all its glory standing next to offers previously linked to 2020’s Black Friday sales.

Earlier in November, popular dataminer Shrugtal found a file with labels for ‘Black Friday Bundle Names.’ Among them were the Jester Bunder, the Legendary Hunt Bundle, and a Legendary Pack Bundle, along with two other Apex Packs offers.

Each of the three Apex Packs bundles included an in-game Bobblehead charm for Legends such as Bloodhound, Revenant, and Octane.

Well, in RYMSKIY1’s clip showing a Russian iteration of the Apex Shop, all previously datamined Black Friday offers were present, with the exception of a bundle with the Revenant Bobblehead in lieu of Airship Assassin Wraith for 6500 Legend Tokens.

While Shrugtal acknowledged plenty can change between now and the Black Friday sale event, he confirmed the skin could return: “Yes, Airship Assassin should be returning during the Black Friday sale.”

Of course, Apex diehards will flock at the chance of adding the Airship Assassin to their collection, so here’s hoping the holidays will have a treat for the community.