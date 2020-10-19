 How to instantly enter Crypto's Drone in Apex Legends Season 6 - Dexerto
How to instantly enter Crypto’s Drone in Apex Legends Season 6

Published: 19/Oct/2020 9:41

by Connor Bennett
Crypto looking into his drone
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 6 Crypto

Apex Legends players have got a clever new way to quickly access Crypto’s drone, but it might not be around all that much longer. 

Since Respawn released Apex Legends back in February of 2019, the roster of legends has grown and grown – giving players a tonne of different ways to play the battle royale as they go in search of wins. 

With the addition of a new legend each season, players have the chance to rethink things, figure out new strategies, and ultimately learn a whole new set of abilities. 

This can lead to some pretty neat tricks being uncovered. In the case of Crypto, players have always tried to find quick ways to get into his drone. That’s included jumping on top of bins and charge towers, but now, there is a new way to instantly access the tactical ability. However, it might not be along for all the long. 

Crypto looking to the sky in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Crypto has become one of Apex Legends’ most popular characters as the seasons have unfolded.

The new way to instantly use the drone was pointed out by Reddit user bricious, who showed that you need to have a holo-spray ready to go for whenever you want to use the drone. 

By tossing out the holo-spray while also quickly tapping the button you use to access the tactical ability, the animation that loads up the drone will be canceled right away and you’ll instantly be able to fly around with the drone. 

Similar to the Octane speed boost glitch seen earlier in Season 6, it’s all about the timing, but it doesn’t look ultra-difficult to perfect either. 

Pro Crypto tip: Press the tactical button while throwing a holo-spray to instantly get in the drone. from apexlegends

Yet, as some other players pointed out, it might not be around for too long given the leg up it gives to Crypto mains by cutting out the initial loading animation.

Some other players, like Redditor SnaxelZ, pointed out that because it needs a holo spray, the tactic is also pretty “pay to win.” However, we’ll just have wait and see as to whether or not Respawn decides to patch it.

Cosplay

Apex Legends cosplayer summons spooky Bloodhound skin for Halloween

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:06

by Bill Cooney
Respawn Entertainment

One Apex Legends fan and Halloween enthusiast has brought Bloodhound’s Halloween skin into our realm just in time for the holiday with an awesome and spooky cosplay.

As in many games, Apex’s Halloween skins are some of the most popular and sought after by players, but they’re only available to unlock for a limited time, which makes them prestige items as well.

Since the spooky skins are basically trick or treating costumes for the legends during the seasonal LTMs, it makes sense they make for great cosplay inspiration as well.

Cosplay studio ‘Designedby’ proved this on Reddit with a brilliant-looking take of Bloodhound’s pumpkin-headed ‘Protector of the Patch’ legendary skin from 2019.

Bloodhound Cosplay
u/Designedby3d
Allfather give me candy.

One look at the jack-o’-lantern wearing a pointed hat and anyone who’s played Apex since 2019’s Fright or Fight event. The headgear and the lanterns both have lights producing an eerie orange glow as well. To top it all off they’re rocking a fully-accurate Flatline as well but it, unfortunately, seems to lack a matching Halloween weapon skin to go along with it.

Safe to say if we saw this walking down the street we would forget about our candy and instinctively start scanning for the nearest weapon or loot crate.

If you still want to pick up Protector of the Patch you are actually in luck, because all of the old cosmetics should be coming back to the shop during the 2020 event.

Apex Legends Bloodhound halloween
Respawn Entertainment
Bloodhound’s Halloween skin should be available to unlock again during the Halloween event.

According to dataminers, the Technological Tracker will also be getting a brand new skin for Halloween 2020 along with Crypto, Gibraltar, and more. Bloodhound’s new skin is visually similar to Protector of the Patch, but with a red recolor.

The creators at Designedby definitely seem to have a soft spot for Apex, as they’ve rolled out awesome Mirage and Caustic cosplays as well in recent months, but pumpkin Bloodhound takes the cake as one of the best costumes for the game we’ve seen (so far).

Blackheart Caustic cosplay
u/Designedby3d
Blackheart Caustic would also make a great Halloween costume option.

There’s still no official date for when the 2020 Halloween event will get going, but seeing as we’re more than halfway through October already, we’d keep our eyes out this next week for an announcement.

Respawn, after all, has to give players some time to unlock all the cosmetics they can.