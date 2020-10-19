How to instantly enter Crypto's Drone in Apex Legends Season 6 - Dexerto

Apex Legends players have got a clever new way to quickly access Crypto’s drone, but it might not be around all that much longer.

Since Respawn released Apex Legends back in February of 2019, the roster of legends has grown and grown – giving players a tonne of different ways to play the battle royale as they go in search of wins.

With the addition of a new legend each season, players have the chance to rethink things, figure out new strategies, and ultimately learn a whole new set of abilities.

This can lead to some pretty neat tricks being uncovered. In the case of Crypto, players have always tried to find quick ways to get into his drone. That’s included jumping on top of bins and charge towers, but now, there is a new way to instantly access the tactical ability. However, it might not be along for all the long.

The new way to instantly use the drone was pointed out by Reddit user bricious, who showed that you need to have a holo-spray ready to go for whenever you want to use the drone.

By tossing out the holo-spray while also quickly tapping the button you use to access the tactical ability, the animation that loads up the drone will be canceled right away and you’ll instantly be able to fly around with the drone.

Similar to the Octane speed boost glitch seen earlier in Season 6, it’s all about the timing, but it doesn’t look ultra-difficult to perfect either.

Yet, as some other players pointed out, it might not be around for too long given the leg up it gives to Crypto mains by cutting out the initial loading animation.

Some other players, like Redditor SnaxelZ, pointed out that because it needs a holo spray, the tactic is also pretty “pay to win.” However, we’ll just have wait and see as to whether or not Respawn decides to patch it.