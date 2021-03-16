How to get Apex Legends Mass Effect N7 charm for free - Dexerto

Apex Legends players who are signed up to EA Play can claim a free Mass Effect N7 charm when they log into Apex Legends.

Just like how Nintendo fans got an exclusive Pathfinder skin, EA is giving out an exclusive Mass Effect N7 weapon charm to those that sign up to EA Play. Mass Effect’s N7 commandos are known for their bravery and skill on the battlefield, especially when dealing with the highly-advanced machine race known as the Reaper.

While Apex Legends may not put a huge emphasis on crossover events and cosmetics, the addition of the N7 weapon charm will prove popular among Mass Effect fans. With the Mass Effect Trilogy remaster being released later this year, it makes sense that BioWare would want to build hype where they can.

Whether you’re an avid Mass Effect fan or an Apex Legends player who wants to get their hands on a new cosmetic, then you’ll want to add the N7 charm to your collection.

How to get Apex Legends Mass Effect N7 charm

In order to get the Mass Effect N7 charm in Apex Legends, you’ll need to be signed up to EA Play or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can sign up for a subscription by following this link here.

If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Sign in to your Xbox Live Account. Head over to the Game Pass section on your console. Select the perks tab. Click on Apex Legends perks. Select the N7 weapon charm and redeem the code.

As soon as you’ve done the above, open up your Apex Legends game and the Mass Effect N7 weapon charm will be available for use. The giveaway must be claimed by April 7, 2021, so make sure you don’t miss out!