How to turn aim assist on & off in Apex Legends

Turning aim assist off and on in Apex Legends is incredibly simple when you know where to look, but finding the correct settings can be a challenge at first.

Aim assist in Apex Legends all comes down to preference, as some controller users find the setting helps them land more shots, whereas others feel it hinders their performance in a match.

Whichever side of the coin you land on, it’s important to know how to the aim assist off and on, so you can figure out exactly what works best for you.

For a lot of players, the aim assist settings are a complete mystery, so we’re going to tell you exactly where to look so your shots always hit the intended target.

How to turn on aim assist in Apex Legends

Whether you’re on PC or console, as long as you’re using a controller, the game will usually automatically turn on aim assist. However, this isn’t always the case and a lot of players find themselves lost in the settings looking for the aim assist toggle.

So, follow these simple steps below and you’ll be beaming down your opponents in no time:

Launch Apex Legends Open up the Settings menu Head over to the “Controller” tab Scroll all the way down until you see “Advanced Look Controls“ Ensure “Custom Look Controls” are turned on Scroll down and toggle “Target Compensation” to on Aim Assist is now activated!

Keep in mind, in the “Custom Look Controls” tab, there are plenty of other settings to tweak to customize your aim further, just hop into the Firing Range and experiment a little until you find a set of options that work for you.

How to turn off aim assist in Apex Legends?

Turning off aim assist in Apex Legends is exactly the same as switching it on, just follow the steps above but instead toggle “Target Compensation” to off.

How strong is the aim assist in Apex Legends?

Similar to a lot of FPS titles, the aim assist in Apex Legends acts as a bridge for controller users as it’s harder to land pinpoint shots compared to mouse and keyboard.

While the aim assist in Respawn’s BR isn’t overbearing like some other shooters, it does help players track targets, so it’s recommended if you’re just getting started with the game.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to turn aim assist on and off in Apex Legends. Don’t forget to check out @alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex guides and news.