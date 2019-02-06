Apex Legends: How to check your kills and win stats

Matt is a Northern Irish-based games journalist who specializes in Call of Duty. Matt joined Dexerto in August 2018, covering a variety of games as a Senior Writer before moving to CharlieINTEL in 2020. You can contact Matt at [email protected] or on Twitter @thatmattporter.

Apex Legends players that want to check their career stats for a Legend will find that reviewing past accomplishments is going to take a bit of work since the game doesn’t currently have any leaderboards you can check.

Respawn Entertainment has enjoyed incredible success with the surprise release of their brand-new battle royale title Apex Legends on Monday, February 4.

Since then players have racked up tons of kills and victories, but when you attempt to check how many total kills or victories you have got, you may be surprised by how much effort it takes for them to be discovered. Third party stat-tracking websites have appeared for the game, yet, no one is absolutely sure that they are up-to-date and completely correct.

Thankfully, there is a way to check all these statistics in detail, but it will require quite a bit of effort to do so.

How to check how many kills you have in Apex Legends

With leaderboards not available in the current build of Apex Legends, keeping track of your kills and victories can be difficult. While Apex Legends doesn’t have a place where you can check your total eliminations, you can check how many eliminations you have earned by visiting each Legend’s individual character page.

While in the main menu, simply click on the Legends tab at the top. Once in there, you can choose which Legend you would like to check stats for. Here, you will be able to see specific statistics for that Legend only. If you want to display these stats on your banner, you will either have to spend 30 crafting materials or unlock them with Apex Packs.

So, to work out your total kills, you will need to go through each Legend and tally up the total numbers. This isn’t ideal by any means but it is currently the only way to find our your total kills.

Although we all love stats, there are some that player’s will unlock just to forget.

How to check how many wins you have on Apex Legends

Checking wins will require players to complete the same steps as checking kills. Head over to the Legends tab and choose the Legend you want to check – again it will only show wins while using this character.

One specific caveat here is that the available statistic will only show you wins with a full squad, meaning if someone died during your win, that win isn’t tracked here. You will need to spend the 30 Crafting Metals to be able to display this on your banner.

Once you’ve done that for every Legend, you’ll have to perform some quick math to tally them all together to figure out your total number of wins.

Apex Legends players will need to unlock statistics for each Legend individually.

Crafting Metals

This system can be used to check all of the statistics for any of the in-game Legends, however, it’s going to cost you dearly if you want to display them, as it takes 1380 Crafting Metals to unlock all the information in the Legends page.

Getting your hands on Crafting Metals will require some effort, as they currently are only found in Apex Packs. Apex Packs can be unlocked by leveling up or by spending Apex Coins.

Will there be more detailed stats in Apex Legends?

There are currently no official plans from Respawn to add leaderboards to the game, but many have suggested that they will likely be bundled alongside the game’s Ranked Mode which was spotted in the title’s files by dataminers earlier in the game’s lifespan.

Since then, there have been numerous calls from fans to add better stat tracking into the game – with players even coming up with their own concepts for Respawn to implement.

There has been no official word from the developers about the possibility of improving the ability to track stats but with Apex Legends: season two around the corner, it’s certainly possible that Respawn focuses on the long-standing issue.

This article was last updated on Tuesday May 14 at 9:00 am Eastern Time