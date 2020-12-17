Logo
5-year-old Twitch streamer carries dad to Apex Legends win

Published: 17/Dec/2020 11:55

by Jacob Hale
apex legends five year old child wins match
Twith: NewbCybot

In one of the most heartwarming clips you’ll see today, an adorable five-year-old Twitch streamer helped carry his Dad to a big win in Apex Legends to literally everyone’s delight.

As we all know, getting a win in the Apex Games can be a tricky feat: it requires skill, precision, timing and luck all in abundance, especially if you’re a more casual player.

For many casual players, getting a win feels huge — but this five-year-old has put all of us to shame, looking completely comfortable in the game and guiding his very proud father to a victory on their first game of the day.

If you only watch one Apex clip today, make it this one.

octane apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
The young champion was playing as his favored Octane for this win.

Young Apex Legends player steals the show

For most of us, we’ll have a squad that we get on with that are roughly the same age as us, maybe friends you’ve made online, from school or elsewhere.

Now, imagine you and the boys losing a tough squad 1v1 at the end of the match, only to realize that you lost to a Dad playing with his five-year-old son. It’s impressive but almost a bit demoralizing knowing that this child is simply better than you.

As you can see, NewbCybot almost takes it in his stride as he racks up another win with his excited dad. He simply takes aim at the enemy and lays fire into them until it’s over, smiling at his dad’s excitement when the victory screen comes up but otherwise looking like it’s just another day doing what he does best.

If this isn’t one of the most enviable father-son relationships there is, we don’t know what is. With any luck, Cybot could end up being a top player — and a Respawn employee even responded saying as much!

In the clip posted to Reddit, Respawn social media manager Alex replied saying that he “looks forward to watching their pro career in the future.”

Who knows; maybe we are seeing the early days of one of the next big names in gaming, streaming and, of course, Apex Legends.

Hilarious Apex Legends skin idea turns Pathfinder into a cactus cowboy

Published: 17/Dec/2020 1:36

by Theo Salaun
pathfinder apex legends cactus cowboy
Respawn Entertainment / Pexels, @Adrianna

Pathfinder

A trusty robot, Pathfinder is an Apex Legends “Forward Scout,” composed entirely of metal and inorganic materials. But the Respawn Entertainment game’s fans have vivid imaginations and, as far as a Pathfinder revision goes, their hearts bleed green.

Pathfinder is most popularly associated with characters like Spider-Man, given the two’s similarities as mobile, swinging vigilantes. Spider-Man has his web, Pathfinder has his grapple. Spider-Man has his Mary Jane, Pathfinder has his…trusted Wraith “TTV” teammate?

A grappling robot from the future, most of dear Pathfinder’s skin designs are shiny and metal or sometimes dulled, matte and metal. But one thing remains consistent about every current appearance for him in the game: he is made of metal (and plastic, once).

Reddit’s ‘MoberRPG’ wasn’t quite satisfied with that and decided to go in a different direction. Forgetting the future, the imaginative fan decided to take things in a different direction — a Western direction.

Apex Legends alternative Pathfinder skin Season 7
Respawn Entertainment
Pathfinder’s Season 7 skin, like most, is made of metal.

A direct juxtaposition against future space robot, MoberRPG’s heart led them toward old-school “Americana” vibes. They didn’t want to sacrifice metallic components entirely, but still prepared the legend for a very different frontier.

Strapping on some spurred cowboy boots, a 10-gallon hat, and a sweet little bandolier, this Pathfinder concept is filled with unmatched cowboy energy. But it gets some surrealist art vibes, too, by replacing Pathfinder’s upper limbs with…cactus arms. In one drawing, the “Forward Scout” becomes a veggie gunslinger.

Pathfinder Skin Idea from apexlegends

From the needly cacti to the mustachioed face upon his breastplate, this design is full of character. And, while it feels like a very sharp contrast from a typical robot’s vibes, there are actually some interesting similarities. 

For one, although cowboys do not grapple around the world like Spider-Man, they do use a lasso. Practically every Apex Legends fan has seen their fair share of highlights in which Pathfinder uses his grappling hook to bring someone toward their death, so this is a real point of commonality.

Pathfinder using Grappling Hook in Apex Legends.
EA
Pathfinder’s grapple can also be used to propel you towards enemies.

And then, on a more general level, both cacti and cowboys are prepared for self-defense. That makes them pretty similar to Pathfinder, who, as a battle royale contestant, always has to be at the ready. 

In sum, this may be a particularly ambitious design concept, but community feedback proves there’s something there. If fans enjoy this aesthetic, then maybe there’s a chance Respawn will consider Western themes for a future event or skin release.