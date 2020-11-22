Genius Apex Legends idea would greatly improve the badge gallery - Dexerto

Season 7 of Apex Legends is well underway, and players continue to explore Olympus and perfect their Horizon playstyles. Despite Respawn making many changes in the new season, people still have their own ideas on how the game can be improved – specifically the badge selection screen.

The seventh season of Apex Legends, Ascension, kicked off to an exciting start. With the addition of a new map, Legend, and the game’s first vehicle, Respawn provided players with plenty of content to enjoy.

With EA announcing that Apex Legends is on track to become a billion-dollar franchise, and confirming the launch of Season 7 as the biggest in the game’s history, the battle royale continues to be a major success. However, the success of Apex has not come without issues.

Players recently took to social media and voiced their frustration with slow battle pass progression, and Respawn quickly updated the battle pass system due to the backlash. In addition to feedback on in-game issues, the community has also suggested ways that can improve player experience within the menus.

Potential changes to the badge selector?

While many issues reported by players directly affect gameplay, other complaints are focused on the menus within Apex Legends. In a Reddit post, user ‘u/Speedy_Von_Gofast’ suggested some ways that Respawn can improve the badge selection process.

In the upload, which at the time of writing has been upvoted more than 13k times, Speedy_Von_Gofast suggests several changes to improve the player experiencing when customizing characters with different badges.

The first suggestion is to separate badges by categories. In a mockup of the new format shared in the post, badges have been separated into various categories like account, seasonal, and ranked. The post also suggests the actual badge icons be reduced in size, to allow for viewing more options in the menu at once.

Finally, it recommends a feature that would allow players to filter out any badges they have not unlocked. This would further reduce visual clutter and help players avoid seeing locked items, if they so choose.

This post has seen plenty of support from other community members. With many positive responses, it seems that most players agree with the suggested changes, which could potentially be made to other customization categories if the support from the community is strong enough.

Will Respawn make changes?

At the time of writing, Respawn has yet to respond to this particular thread. It remains to be seen whether or not the developer will address this feedback from the community.

Although the matter of badge selection does not impact gameplay like audio bugs or Legend balancing, character customization is a key part of the Apex Legends experience. In a game with so many unlockable skins, trackers, and badges for each of the 15 Legends, player feedback on character customization is certainly something the devs will consider.

The developer has made changes to the appearance of the game’s menus in the past, so these suggestions are not out of the question. Players should keep an eye on the thread for any official updates.