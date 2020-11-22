 Genius Apex Legends idea would greatly improve the badge gallery - Dexerto
Genius Apex Legends idea would greatly improve the badge gallery

Published: 22/Nov/2020 23:15

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Season 7 Octane
Season 7 of Apex Legends is well underway, and players continue to explore Olympus and perfect their Horizon playstyles. Despite Respawn making many changes in the new season, people still have their own ideas on how the game can be improved – specifically the badge selection screen.

The seventh season of Apex Legends, Ascension, kicked off to an exciting start. With the addition of a new map, Legend, and the game’s first vehicle, Respawn provided players with plenty of content to enjoy.

With EA announcing that Apex Legends is on track to become a billion-dollar franchise, and confirming the launch of Season 7 as the biggest in the game’s history, the battle royale continues to be a major success. However, the success of Apex has not come without issues.

Players recently took to social media and voiced their frustration with slow battle pass progression, and Respawn quickly updated the battle pass system due to the backlash. In addition to feedback on in-game issues, the community has also suggested ways that can improve player experience within the menus.

Apex Legends Season 7 Mirage and Horizon
Respawn is already working to address bugs, some involving the game’s new Trident vehicles.

Potential changes to the badge selector?

While many issues reported by players directly affect gameplay, other complaints are focused on the menus within Apex Legends. In a Reddit post, user ‘u/Speedy_Von_Gofast’ suggested some ways that Respawn can improve the badge selection process.

In the upload, which at the time of writing has been upvoted more than 13k times, Speedy_Von_Gofast suggests several changes to improve the player experiencing when customizing characters with different badges.

The badges gallery is getting overcrowded and need some facelift. They could be separated by categories, shrunk and give an option to hide locked badges. from apexlegends

The first suggestion is to separate badges by categories. In a mockup of the new format shared in the post, badges have been separated into various categories like account, seasonal, and ranked. The post also suggests the actual badge icons be reduced in size, to allow for viewing more options in the menu at once.

Finally, it recommends a feature that would allow players to filter out any badges they have not unlocked. This would further reduce visual clutter and help players avoid seeing locked items, if they so choose.

This post has seen plenty of support from other community members. With many positive responses, it seems that most players agree with the suggested changes, which could potentially be made to other customization categories if the support from the community is strong enough.

Apex Legends Season 7 Mirage Horizon Pathfinder
The suggested changes to the game’s menus appear to have strong support from the community.

Will Respawn make changes?

At the time of writing, Respawn has yet to respond to this particular thread. It remains to be seen whether or not the developer will address this feedback from the community.

Although the matter of badge selection does not impact gameplay like audio bugs or Legend balancing, character customization is a key part of the Apex Legends experience. In a game with so many unlockable skins, trackers, and badges for each of the 15 Legends, player feedback on character customization is certainly something the devs will consider.

The developer has made changes to the appearance of the game’s menus in the past, so these suggestions are not out of the question. Players should keep an eye on the thread for any official updates.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends players vote on which weapon needs a buff next

Published: 22/Nov/2020 16:43 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 16:44

by Joe Craven
Horizon driving next to Apex Legends logo
Respawn Entertainment

With Apex Legends approaching its eighth season, we threw it to the player base to decide which gun needs an urgent buff. With nearly 30,000 votes cast, one weapon was the clear winner. 

Gun balancing is one of the most crucial aspects to any shooter, with few things as annoying as feeling like you shot first and died first. Masses of data analysis goes into weapon balancing, with developers looking at time-to-kill, ADS speed, handling and more when adjusting guns.

As is natural though, certain weapons rise to the top of the pyramid, while others fall right down towards the bottom. For this, we turned our attention towards the bottom of the pyramid and asked the community which weapon needs the most urgent buff.

For Apex specifically though, things are a bit different. Some weapons, like the Mozambique for P2020 for example, are purposefully not as strong as others. This is because in a battle royale, there should still be a semblance of tiers to weapons, which rewards looting for better gear.

What weapon needs buffed in Apex Legends?

Still, there are some weapons that players feel deserve a bit more love to at least make them viable, even if they’re not going to knock off the R-99.

So, we asked the community, and almost 30,000 avid players responded. The options were L-Star, Alternator or Charge Rifle. Three weapons which you’d expect to be viable weapons, even to the end-game, but are usually tossed out in favor of something else.

After nearly 30,000 votes, the Alternator SMG came out on top as the gun most in need of a buff, with a whopping 45% of the vote. That equates to roughly 13,200 votes. The L-Star came in second with almost 25%, while the Charge Rifle only picked up 13%.

The L-Star Plasma fueled LMG was added back in Season 2, but has struggled to truly make its mark on the Apex Legends scene. It can only shoot 22 shots before overheating, or 26 with the Modded Loader attachment. It received just shy of a quarter of the vote.

The Charge Rifle, a sniper added in Season 3, received 13% of the vote, while the option to nominate an entirely different weapon received 16.7%.

The fourth option, which got 16% of the vote, was to name another weapon.

Some popular suggestions from the comments were the Longbow DMR and Triple Take. One player said: “I feel like [the Longbow]’s probably the worst sniper right now without the hop up.”

Pathfinder looking down the sights in Apex Legends
Some players want to see the Longbow buffed, shown off here in the hands of Pathfinder.

Others argued that the Spitfire could do with a buff, perhaps to its fire rate, so it can keep up with its fellow LMG, the Devotion.

Despite its whopping 45% of the vote, some argued the Alternator is perfectly viable as it is. Despite its lower fire rate and damage, the Alternator has excellent handling and a predictable recoil pattern. Some players clearly don’t think this is enough to mitigate its weaknesses.

Only time will tell whether Respawn feel the need to make adjustments to any of the weapons players want to see buffed.