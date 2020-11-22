 Apex Legends players vote on which weapon needs a buff next - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends players vote on which weapon needs a buff next

Published: 22/Nov/2020 16:43 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 16:44

by Joe Craven
Horizon driving next to Apex Legends logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

With Apex Legends approaching its eighth season, we threw it to the player base to decide which gun needs an urgent buff. With nearly 30,000 votes cast, one weapon was the clear winner. 

Gun balancing is one of the most crucial aspects to any shooter, with few things as annoying as feeling like you shot first and died first. Masses of data analysis goes into weapon balancing, with developers looking at time-to-kill, ADS speed, handling and more when adjusting guns.

As is natural though, certain weapons rise to the top of the pyramid, while others fall right down towards the bottom. For this, we turned our attention towards the bottom of the pyramid and asked the community which weapon needs the most urgent buff.

For Apex specifically though, things are a bit different. Some weapons, like the Mozambique for P2020 for example, are purposefully not as strong as others. This is because in a battle royale, there should still be a semblance of tiers to weapons, which rewards looting for better gear.

What weapon needs buffed in Apex Legends?

Still, there are some weapons that players feel deserve a bit more love to at least make them viable, even if they’re not going to knock off the R-99.

So, we asked the community, and almost 30,000 avid players responded. The options were L-Star, Alternator or Charge Rifle. Three weapons which you’d expect to be viable weapons, even to the end-game, but are usually tossed out in favor of something else.

After nearly 30,000 votes, the Alternator SMG came out on top as the gun most in need of a buff, with a whopping 45% of the vote. That equates to roughly 13,200 votes. The L-Star came in second with almost 25%, while the Charge Rifle only picked up 13%.

The L-Star Plasma fueled LMG was added back in Season 2, but has struggled to truly make its mark on the Apex Legends scene. It can only shoot 22 shots before overheating, or 26 with the Modded Loader attachment. It received just shy of a quarter of the vote.

The Charge Rifle, a sniper added in Season 3, received 13% of the vote, while the option to nominate an entirely different weapon received 16.7%.

The fourth option, which got 16% of the vote, was to name another weapon.

Some popular suggestions from the comments were the Longbow DMR and Triple Take. One player said: “I feel like [the Longbow]’s probably the worst sniper right now without the hop up.”

Pathfinder looking down the sights in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Some players want to see the Longbow buffed, shown off here in the hands of Pathfinder.

Others argued that the Spitfire could do with a buff, perhaps to its fire rate, so it can keep up with its fellow LMG, the Devotion.

Despite its whopping 45% of the vote, some argued the Alternator is perfectly viable as it is. Despite its lower fire rate and damage, the Alternator has excellent handling and a predictable recoil pattern. Some players clearly don’t think this is enough to mitigate its weaknesses.

Only time will tell whether Respawn feel the need to make adjustments to any of the weapons players want to see buffed.

Apex Legends

Best Apex Legends controller layout settings to get an advantage

Published: 22/Nov/2020 12:35

by Connor Bennett
A playstation controller on the Oasis POI in Apex Legends
Sony/Respawn

Apex Legends players have got some unique controller layouts that could, after some practice, give you a leg up in certain situations. It may also help you keep up with keyboard and mouse players in crossplay lobbies.

Unlike other battle royales, Apex Legends has characters with unique abilities, so mastering a certain legend could, very well, lead to victory after victory, but it isn’t a guarantee.

To be a real Apex Predator, you’ve got to master weapon recoil, landing spots, and rotations, otherwise, you could be caught cold. On top of that, the cream of the crop also have ridiculous movement skills that make them hard to hit. 

For a large majority of these players, those movement skills are enhanced by the button layout they use – regardless of whether it’s through a keyboard and mouse or a controller. Though, there is a new layout that could give controller users an even bigger leg up.

Horizon smiling in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Being able to master a legend like Horizon is just one part of the puzzle in Apex.

It comes courtesy of Reddit user xChallen6er, who has created the layout to make it easier for players to jump and crouch – rather than the two buttons being on opposite ends of the controller.

What the Redditor has done is move the sprint control to the right thumbstick and the jump to the left thumbstick – with the crouch control being moved to the left shoulder control (L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox.)

Apex Legends controller layout
Reddit: u/xChallen6er
The optimum controller layout for improved movement.

Everything else is pretty much the same as typical controls – aiming being L2/LT and shooting being R2/RT. Though, one difference is that a character’s ultimate is X/A – making it slightly easier to use. 

As the player notes, it is a bit of a drastic change, and it would take some time to get used to if players decided to make the switch. 

It might not work everyone, as players are comfortable with different setups, but throwing sprint and jump so close together could work wonders if mastered.

The ability to more easily spam crouch with the bumper button makes you a much harder target during a gunfight, while also allowing you to aim. Players with modified controllers with extra buttons can get around this by default, but this button layout helps players with just standard PlayStation or Xbox controllers.