New Apex Legends Season 7 skins revealed in gameplay trailer - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed the first batch of Apex Legends Season 7 skins in an all new Ascension gameplay trailer, and they look insane.

Horizon is the newest legend on the block, so of course she has been cruising around in the Trident in her original skin, but there was much more to see than just that. The likes of Pathfinder, Wraith, Wattson, Mirage and others featured – though not all were wearing new suits.

The trailer was revealed on October 30 by Respawn, showing off a number of new gameplay features – including how big the map will be (saving concerns of it being perhaps too small), and also showing off Horizon’s abilities once again.

Everybody is here for the skins, though, so let’s dive right into it.

Apex Legends Season 7 skins

Octane

Flying in the air, Octane looked very different.

Horizon

To close things out, we got a first look at Horizon’s new skin.

Wraith

The legend on the floor, at Horizon’s mercy, was obviously Wraith.

R-99 skin

It’s not all about the legends here, as a new R-99 weapon wrap was also revealed.

More to follow…

Apex Legends Season 7 gameplay trailer

If you would like to take a look through the trailer yourself and go skin watching, feel free. Here it is, embedded below.

The new Season 7 update will be rolling out on November 4 in Apex Legends.

Just like seasons gone by for this free-to-play battle royale game, the only thing all this new content will cost you is the time it takes to download. Stick with us @titanfallblog for more news, guides, and leaks for Apex Legends Season 7.