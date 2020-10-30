 New Apex Legends Season 7 skins revealed in gameplay trailer - Dexerto
New Apex Legends Season 7 skins revealed in gameplay trailer

Published: 30/Oct/2020 15:47 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 15:59

by David Purcell
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment have finally revealed the first batch of Apex Legends Season 7 skins in an all new Ascension gameplay trailer, and they look insane. 

Horizon is the newest legend on the block, so of course she has been cruising around in the Trident in her original skin, but there was much more to see than just that. The likes of Pathfinder, Wraith, Wattson, Mirage and others featured – though not all were wearing new suits.

The trailer was revealed on October 30 by Respawn, showing off a number of new gameplay features – including how big the map will be (saving concerns of it being perhaps too small), and also showing off Horizon’s abilities once again.

Everybody is here for the skins, though, so let’s dive right into it.

Apex Legends Season 7 skins

Octane

Flying in the air, Octane looked very different.

Apex octane season 7 skin
Here’s the Octane skin style for Apex Legends Season 7.

Horizon

To close things out, we got a first look at Horizon’s new skin.

Horizon wraith
Horizon took down Wraith in the trailer, with a very flashy skin.

Wraith

The legend on the floor, at Horizon’s mercy, was obviously Wraith.

Apex Wraith skin
Here’s how Wraith will look in S7.

R-99 skin

It’s not all about the legends here, as a new R-99 weapon wrap was also revealed.

Apex Legends r99 skin
The R-99 will look a little different with the new Season 7 skin.

More to follow…

Apex Legends Season 7 gameplay trailer

If you would like to take a look through the trailer yourself and go skin watching, feel free. Here it is, embedded below.

The new Season 7 update will be rolling out on November 4 in Apex Legends.

Just like seasons gone by for this free-to-play battle royale game, the only thing all this new content will cost you is the time it takes to download. Stick with us @titanfallblog for more news, guides, and leaks for Apex Legends Season 7.

Apex Legends dev reveals brutal finisher they scrapped from the game

Published: 30/Oct/2020 10:03

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra has revealed a finisher for Bloodhound that was scrapped before the launch of the battle royale – and it might be the most gruesome one we’ve seen.

With each new season in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment releases a new legend, tonnes of skins and cosmetics in the battle pass, and as we’ve seen more recently, quest lines to further the story of the Apex Games.

These new legends, skins, and items, as we’ve seen before, are typically in development way before they are released and end up finding their way onto the internet either through leaks or official reveals from Respawn themselves. 

However, there’s also a lot that gets left on the cutting room floor. Ideas for the legends that don’t quite fit, or skins that maybe don’t quite match some of the extravagant looks that already in-game. 

Bloodhound in Apex Legends
Bloodhound has become one of Apex’s most powerful legends over the last few seasons.

The same goes for animations surrounding things like finishing moves. Typically, this can be because they cause bugs and other issues, but sometimes it can be because a move is way too over the top. 

Apex Legends dev Moy Parra, who has revealed some scrapped content before, showed off one of the scrapped finishers for Bloodhound that went a bit over the top. 

The dev showed that one of the initial ideas for Bloodhound would have the legend finish enemies off by sticking a pole into their head. If you think that sounds bad, it gets worse. The technological tracker would also pull on the pole, seemingly beheading their downed opponent. 

As Parra notes, that type of execution might have stuck around if Apex received a similar mature rating as Titanfall, but instead, the battle royale is only a Teen rated title. 

There might be some scope to add more finishers for each legend in the future, but they certainly won’t be as explicit as some of the first ideas that Respawn had.