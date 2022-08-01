Eagle-eyed Apex Legends players spot odd Triple Take change in Season 14 trailer

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

The Apex Legends Season 14 trailer is out and some observant fans have noticed that Respawn made a unique (and maybe accidental) change to the Triple Take in the promo.

Each new Apex Legends season brings a wealth of new content to the game. From a new Legend to new skins for several guns, there’s always a ton to dig into with each new chapter in the story of the Apex Games.

This time around both Caustic and the Triple Take have received some fun new visuals but some fans believe they’ve spotted an error in the build of the long-range gun.

Apex Legends Season 14 trailer features a one-of-a-kind Triple Take

The moment comes towards the end of the gameplay trailer when the new Battle Pass rewards are being shown off.

Several legends parade out in front of the camera rocking their all-new gear and giving players a good first look at what’s to come.

When it gets to Caustic though, he’s sprinting with a Triple Take that doesn’t quite look as it should. There’s no scope of any kind attached to the gun, not even the bulky sight is naturally attached when players pick it up.

Respawn Entertainment A new-look Caustic sports a new-look Triple Take in the Season 14 gameplay trailer.

This was first spotted in a now-deleted Reddit post where fans were having a good laugh over the situation.

One fan joked that the Energy-based rifle was getting the makeover it always needed, calling the Triple Take the “best shotgun in the game.”

However, another commenter brought up an optimistic view and thinks that it could have been completely intentional.

“It might ight be a holographic or projected sight,” they suggested.

There’s no way of knowing if this was a simple mistake from the devs or if it really is a part of the upcoming Battle Pass right now, but everyone will have the answer for certain when Season 14 kicks off on August 9.