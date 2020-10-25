 Cocky Apex Legends cheater banned after streaming hacks on Twitch - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Cocky Apex Legends cheater banned after streaming hacks on Twitch

Published: 25/Oct/2020 23:38

by Theo Salaun
An Apex Legends hacker, ‘Loide90,’ has been exposed and swiftly banned after brashly streaming on Twitch, face cam and all, with obvious wall hacks enabled.

It’s one thing to feel emboldened enough to infuriate opponents and risk bans by hacking in a video game. It’s entirely another beast of brazen confidence to stream those hacks live on Twitch to over 700 viewers while casually hanging out with your face cam turned on.

As it turns out, an Apex Legends streamer, Loide90, boasts such levels of unabashed self-assuredness. During an October 25 stream, he was exposed for nonchalantly using wallhacks during a fairly busy broadcast.

And no, these were not Bloodhound’s brand of temporary superior visibility, restricted by cooldowns and location, as Loide90 could simply see vibrant, red enemy silhouettes through walls permanently. Since the exposure, he has apparently been banned on both Twitch and in the popular battle royale from Respawn Entertainment.

With numerous people taking to Twitter to call out Loide90’s untoward behavior, other streamers even got in on the action. One peer, by the name of ‘noobkingsmith,’ was watching the hacker live, granting viewers a chance to clip the cheats from someone else’s channel and thereby ensuring the clip wouldn’t be so easily deleted.

Clipped by ‘VixTrilogy’ and shared on Twitter with Respawn tagged directly, it was actually another tweet that appears to have gotten the developers’ attention and led to the eventual ban. 

After ‘Jonny,’ a professional player for SoaR, posted a clip showing how he died to the hacker, Respawn Producer Josh Medina responded confirming the cheater had been banned and that it wasn’t his first transgression.

Numerous others had tagged Medina and the dev followed up by letting the community know what a Twitch search for Loide90’s account also confirms: the account is banned. 

“I told him this would happen before banning one of his alts.” As Medina explains, he apparently had tried to broach the subject with Loide before and, with his warnings unheralded, was once again forced to ban the brash cheater.

It appears that the hacker’s Twitch account has been banned and, although it has yet to be confirmed, one has to imagine that his EA account for Apex Legends has also been purged.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends reveals huge black hole teaser ahead of Season 7

Published: 25/Oct/2020 17:20

by Connor Bennett
Respawn Entertainment have revealed their newest teaser ahead of Apex Legends Season 7, involving a black hole and a small spaceship.

With Apex Legends Season 7 dropping on November 4, fans of Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale have been eager for details about the new Legend, a potential new map, and everything else that a brand new season brings.

The devs have already dropped some hints about potentially adding ‘Olympus’ as a new map, used Horizon as a potential new Legend to give players challenges, and started talking about who will be receiving a buff with the big update.

They’ve also added a big teaser in the form of a familiar-looking ‘UFO’ floating off the coast of both World’s Edge and King’s Canyon. Now, they’ve moved on to a new teaser – a black hole.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horzion was the latest Legend to be teased in-game.

The black hole doesn’t appear in Kings Canyon or World’s Edge, but instead, is the main image being used to hype up the new Stories from the Outlands video

The video, which is set to go live on Monday, October 26 at 3 pm GMT/11 am EDT/8 am PDT, is titled ‘Promise’ and in the image showing the black hole, a small spacecraft can also be seen in the bottom left-hand corner. 

Some players have quickly suggested that the video is all about Horizon’s official reveal as a new Legend, but it could be showing a flight to Olympus for the new map. We won’t know for sure until the video is premiered. 

Each Tales from the Outlands videos has given us more and more insight into the bigger story surrounding Apex Legends, including things like the backstory of Bloodhound and the death of Forge. 

What this one has in store still remains to be seen, but it’s sure to be packed with teasers for Season 7, and potentially even other future seasons.