Cocky Apex Legends cheater banned after streaming hacks on Twitch - Dexerto

An Apex Legends hacker, ‘Loide90,’ has been exposed and swiftly banned after brashly streaming on Twitch, face cam and all, with obvious wall hacks enabled.

It’s one thing to feel emboldened enough to infuriate opponents and risk bans by hacking in a video game. It’s entirely another beast of brazen confidence to stream those hacks live on Twitch to over 700 viewers while casually hanging out with your face cam turned on.

As it turns out, an Apex Legends streamer, Loide90, boasts such levels of unabashed self-assuredness. During an October 25 stream, he was exposed for nonchalantly using wallhacks during a fairly busy broadcast.

And no, these were not Bloodhound’s brand of temporary superior visibility, restricted by cooldowns and location, as Loide90 could simply see vibrant, red enemy silhouettes through walls permanently. Since the exposure, he has apparently been banned on both Twitch and in the popular battle royale from Respawn Entertainment.

With numerous people taking to Twitter to call out Loide90’s untoward behavior, other streamers even got in on the action. One peer, by the name of ‘noobkingsmith,’ was watching the hacker live, granting viewers a chance to clip the cheats from someone else’s channel and thereby ensuring the clip wouldn’t be so easily deleted.

Clipped by ‘VixTrilogy’ and shared on Twitter with Respawn tagged directly, it was actually another tweet that appears to have gotten the developers’ attention and led to the eventual ban.

After ‘Jonny,’ a professional player for SoaR, posted a clip showing how he died to the hacker, Respawn Producer Josh Medina responded confirming the cheater had been banned and that it wasn’t his first transgression.

People be doing some dumb shhhhh on internet.. I told him this would happen before banning one of alts — Josh Medina (@lowkeydbjosh) October 25, 2020

Numerous others had tagged Medina and the dev followed up by letting the community know what a Twitch search for Loide90’s account also confirms: the account is banned.

“I told him this would happen before banning one of his alts.” As Medina explains, he apparently had tried to broach the subject with Loide before and, with his warnings unheralded, was once again forced to ban the brash cheater.

It appears that the hacker’s Twitch account has been banned and, although it has yet to be confirmed, one has to imagine that his EA account for Apex Legends has also been purged.