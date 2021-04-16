Clever Apex Legends trick makes finding next zone incredibly simple - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has shown off a simple minimap trick that allows you to see whether you’re going to be in the next zone before it has appeared.

Apex Legends Season 9 is approaching and as always, players are sharpening their in-game skills before the next major update drops. For a lot of the community that involves working on their aim and gameplay mechanics with various legends.

However, a key skill in Apex will always be positioning and awareness of your surroundings. This is especially the case when navigating the different zones in the late game and attempting to find a spot where you have an advantage over other squads.

Well, an Apex Legends player has discovered a simple trick that is guaranteed to make finding the next circle incredibly easy and give you the upper hand over your opponents.

Apex Legends minimap trick helps locate next zone

A thread posted to the ApexUniversity subreddit revealing a simple minimap trick has garnered over 1,700 upvotes at the time of writing. The extremely simple trick presented by Kap3 involves using a minimap feature that a lot of Apex players will be unaware of.

If you’re looking for the next zone, simply look at your minimap and inspect the current circle indicator. If the outline is blinking, you’re not inside the next ring. However, if it’s solid, that means you’re already prepared and positioned in the next zone radius.

Of course, this means you can navigate to high ground or to an advantageous position to wait for any incoming squads.

It’s obvious that a lot of the game’s community were unaware this was a feature at all, with countless veteran players on the thread claiming they’d never heard of it.

“I’ve never heard this as a day one player,” one commenter wrote, with another even claiming they’d never “even seen a pro player/streamer mention it.”

Now you’re aware of this trick, you can take it into your matches and always ensure you’re one step ahead of your enemies. Who knows, it may even be the reason you pick up an extra few victories.