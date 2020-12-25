 Sneaky Apex Legends hiding spot makes for perfect vantage point - Dexerto
Sneaky Apex Legends hiding spot makes for perfect vantage point

Published: 25/Dec/2020 9:51

by Alex Garton
An Apex Legends player has found an impressive hiding spot on the World’s Edge map that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard.

An important aspect of Apex Legends is knowing each of the maps inside-out. Being able to take advantage of the surrounding environment can be the difference between victory and defeat. This is especially the case when you know specific hiding spots that your enemies will never think to check.

World’s Edge may have been released into Apex back in Season 3, but players are still finding new hiding spots across the map. One player has found a vantage point that you need to be aware of before you jump back into World’s Edge for a match.

mining rig in worlds edge Apex Legends map
There appears to be a few secrets hiding in World’s Edge.

Apex player find incredible hiding spot on World’s Edge

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit has revealed the useful and incredibly sneaky hiding spot on the World’s Edge map.

The spot can be found in the Sorting Factory area and is perfect for a final ring situation against another squad.

Found a epic hiding spot by sorting factory! from r/apexuniversity

The best aspect of the spot is that it can be accessed by any legend in the game. This differs from a lot of the other hiding spots that are limited to characters with specific abilities such as Pathfinder and Horizon.

Its high up position in the building will provide you with a deadly vantage point to eliminate enemies from above. On top of this, if you move backward on the ledge, you have full coverage from any gunfire from below.

Here’s where you can find the spot on the World’s Edge map.

If you find this spot being used against you, keep in mind that throwables can counter positions like this easily, A perfectly thrown grenade or thermite is guaranteed to flush out any enemy and force them back down to ground level.

Hopefully, this has given you a spot that may net you the victory the next time the ring ends in Sorting Factory. Memorizing spots like this across each of Apex’s maps is key, as it means you will always have the upper-hand over your opponents.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev hints at Hemlok nerf after community backlash

Published: 24/Dec/2020 14:34

by Jacob Hale
Hemlok Apex Legends on Olympus Season 7 map
An Apex Legends developer has hinted at a major change coming to the game, with the Hemlok burst assault rifle possibly being nerfed in the near future.

When Season 7 launched in November, there were a number of balancing and weapon tuning changes. The L-STAR and Havoc received buffs, while the Hemlok and Triple Take were nerfed — though there’s still a common belief that the Hemlok is a bit too powerful.

While recoil was increased in the Season 7 update, and the headshot multiplier was reduced, players are still finding themselves obliterated by the AR, especially when it’s fully stacked out.

After small YouTuber and Apex Legends content creator SoaR Kobi said that the Hemlok meta has “got to go,” one of the producers at developer Respawn gave a very clear hint at what was to come.

While there has been plenty of discussion around the state of the Hemlok in recent months, and it has received nerfs in that time, there is still a lot of belief that it needs bringing down a peg or two to be in line with the other Apex Legends assault rifles.

After another streamer tagged Respawn producer Josh Medina in Kobi’s tweet, asking if he “got us” with fixing the Hemlok meta, Medina’s response was short, but very clear.

“Yessir,” he said to NoobKingSmith, indicating that yet another Hemlok nerf is on the way, and it might settle the issue once and for all.

Of course, weapon balancing at this level must be very difficult, so hopefully we won’t see the Hemlok nerfed into the ground, but brought more in line with the rest of its class and we don’t fall at the hands of a Hemlok as much.

It’s unclear when this nerf could potentially happen, though. The tweet suggests it’s in the works, so it could be coming soon, but the Season 8 update isn’t expected until early February.

Whether the nerf comes before then is a mystery, but players will be hoping so.