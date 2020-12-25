Sneaky Apex Legends hiding spot makes for perfect vantage point - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has found an impressive hiding spot on the World’s Edge map that is guaranteed to catch your opponents off-guard.

An important aspect of Apex Legends is knowing each of the maps inside-out. Being able to take advantage of the surrounding environment can be the difference between victory and defeat. This is especially the case when you know specific hiding spots that your enemies will never think to check.

World’s Edge may have been released into Apex back in Season 3, but players are still finding new hiding spots across the map. One player has found a vantage point that you need to be aware of before you jump back into World’s Edge for a match.

Apex player find incredible hiding spot on World’s Edge

A thread posted to the Apex University subreddit has revealed the useful and incredibly sneaky hiding spot on the World’s Edge map.

The spot can be found in the Sorting Factory area and is perfect for a final ring situation against another squad.

The best aspect of the spot is that it can be accessed by any legend in the game. This differs from a lot of the other hiding spots that are limited to characters with specific abilities such as Pathfinder and Horizon.

Its high up position in the building will provide you with a deadly vantage point to eliminate enemies from above. On top of this, if you move backward on the ledge, you have full coverage from any gunfire from below.

If you find this spot being used against you, keep in mind that throwables can counter positions like this easily, A perfectly thrown grenade or thermite is guaranteed to flush out any enemy and force them back down to ground level.

Hopefully, this has given you a spot that may net you the victory the next time the ring ends in Sorting Factory. Memorizing spots like this across each of Apex’s maps is key, as it means you will always have the upper-hand over your opponents.