Classic Apex Legends care package bug is plaguing games on Olympus - Dexerto

Classic Apex Legends care package bug is plaguing games on Olympus

Published: 29/Nov/2020 13:19

by Joe Craven
Apex Legends Lifeline Care Package in Season 7
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

A classic Apex Legends care package bug has resurfaced in the ongoing Season 7, meaning it has now plagued every single one of the game’s maps – first Kings Canyon, then World’s Edge and now Olympus. 

A game as big and variable as Apex Legends was bound to be plagued by bugs from time to time, but players have grown increasingly frustrated with Respawn as more and more bugs not only affect gameplay, but return in multiple different seasons.

That is the case with this particular care package issue, which has previously surfaced on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. Unfortunately, it has now made a return in Season 7 and Olympus, despite efforts from Respawn to patch it in the past.

Apex Legends Lifeline Cosplay
Respawn Entertainment
Lifeline might be a support legend, but her care packages can get teams out of tricky spots.

The glitch revolves around a care package spawning in a location slightly off the map’s customary boundaries. For example, it might be slightly below, on a couple of the large pipes that help to prop up the Olympus environment.

Pursuing the care package, which often contains top-tier loot, results in an instant death, as one Redditor unluckily found out.

Joking that they got ‘bamboozled’ by a care package, they hopped down below to take advantage of the loot on offer, only to be killed rapidly when hitting the area of the map the care package had nestled itself in.

i GOT BAMBOOZLED BY A CARE PACKAGE from apexlegends

It doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident either, unfortunately. Another Reddit user shared a YouTube clip entitled ‘It’s a Trap!’

The video shows off an almost identical death, as the allure of top-tier weaponry is enough to provide the player with an instant and immensely frustrating death.

Respawn have not yet responded to the issue, but we expect to see small adjustments made to stop the issues from occurring. For the time being, though, avoid going for care packages that look like they’re in dangerous locations.

For a full list of the bugs Respawn are investigating, you can check out their dedicated Apex Legends Trello board.

Respawn Senior Game Designer wants more “non-BR” modes in Apex Legends

Published: 28/Nov/2020 22:31

by Alan Bernal
apex legends shadowfall grand soiree modes ltm pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Z. Klein is a big fan of Apex Legends’ non-BR modes, and would want the studio to experiment with a few more concepts after seeing how successful the Winter Express has been.

Admittedly, Klein isn’t a part of the game modes team at Respawn, but the senior developer gave his preference on which direction the battle royale could take from here. Previous modes like Hunt and the Winter Express tweaked Apex’s typical formula, giving players something different to get their hands on.

The team at Respawn has proven they can make modes that don’t feed into the normal BR format but still create products that resonate with their players. Klein would like to see more of this out of Apex in the following seasons, though has said there’s not much to reveal on that front as of yet.

“I really want us to try more non-BR things; I think Winter Express was a wonderful proof of concept that Apex can be super fun in non-BR modes,” he said on Reddit. “I think something Mario Party-like, like (League of Legends’) Nexus Blitz, would probably be a bit too much for a game like Apex, but there are LOTS of cool things we could do.”

apex legends winter express ltm

He isn’t wrong on that final point. Aside from being a solid battle royale in the bustling genre, Apex Legends has something unique that not many games can boast about: it’s incredible characters.

Respawn have injected a vast amount of lore and personality into their cast of 15 Legends, meaning they can produce nearly any mode they want without struggling with how it logistically fits into the game.

We kind of got a taste of that type of ingenuity with the Fight or Fright Collection Event, that showed Pathfinder teleporting into a night version of Kings Canyon which introduced the Shadowfall mode.

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "Well my brother got downed and was admitting he made a mistake pushing a team.".

Now that there’s vehicles and loads of new gameplay mechanics in Season 7, non-BR modes like races, new PvE concepts, and more can be a frontrunner for possibilities to explore.

Like Klein said, there isn’t anything Respawn are ready to announce for Apex Legends as of yet, but players have loads of content to hold them over until they do.