Classic Apex Legends care package bug is plaguing games on Olympus - Dexerto

A classic Apex Legends care package bug has resurfaced in the ongoing Season 7, meaning it has now plagued every single one of the game’s maps – first Kings Canyon, then World’s Edge and now Olympus.

A game as big and variable as Apex Legends was bound to be plagued by bugs from time to time, but players have grown increasingly frustrated with Respawn as more and more bugs not only affect gameplay, but return in multiple different seasons.

That is the case with this particular care package issue, which has previously surfaced on both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. Unfortunately, it has now made a return in Season 7 and Olympus, despite efforts from Respawn to patch it in the past.

The glitch revolves around a care package spawning in a location slightly off the map’s customary boundaries. For example, it might be slightly below, on a couple of the large pipes that help to prop up the Olympus environment.

Pursuing the care package, which often contains top-tier loot, results in an instant death, as one Redditor unluckily found out.

Joking that they got ‘bamboozled’ by a care package, they hopped down below to take advantage of the loot on offer, only to be killed rapidly when hitting the area of the map the care package had nestled itself in.

It doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident either, unfortunately. Another Reddit user shared a YouTube clip entitled ‘It’s a Trap!’

The video shows off an almost identical death, as the allure of top-tier weaponry is enough to provide the player with an instant and immensely frustrating death.

Respawn have not yet responded to the issue, but we expect to see small adjustments made to stop the issues from occurring. For the time being, though, avoid going for care packages that look like they’re in dangerous locations.

For a full list of the bugs Respawn are investigating, you can check out their dedicated Apex Legends Trello board.