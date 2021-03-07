How to watch Apex Legends Twitch Rivals on March 11: stream, teams, format, schedule

On March 11, 2021, Apex Legends fans will be able to tune in to another Apex Legends Showdown in order to celebrate the game’s Chaos Theory midseason event. Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament, including the stream, teams and schedule.

60 players participating in total.

Full tournament takes place on March 11, 2021.

$50,000 up for grabs.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown: Stream

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown: Schedule

The Apex Legends Showdown Twitch Rivals main tournament will take place on March 11, 2021, from 2:00-6:30 PM PST, after a draft a few days earlier.

The tournament will be streamed on Twitch Rival’s official channel. Other participants may host streams on their own individual channels once the tournament starts.

Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Showdown: Format & Teams

60 players will be participating in the March 11 Apex Legends Showdown. While an official list of players has yet to be revealed, Tanner ‘TannerSlays’ Roach of TSM will be participating, as well as other creators like mittenskittens, princess, iAM_iKandi, and more.

6 private lobby games Trios

Teams earn points based on kills and placement

As for how the draft will go, teams will be drafted by captains on March 8.

Creators placed in 3 groups based on in-game rank Group 1: Apex Predator Group 2: Master & Diamond Group 3: Platinum, Gold, Silver & Bronze



Group 3 players will choose two teammates from Groups 1 & 2

$50,000 will be available for grabs during the tournament, with the first-place team getting $15,000 and each of their players getting $5,000.