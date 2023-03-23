Ash finally gets massive buffs in Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event

Ash is receiving a set of major buffs in the Apex Legends Sun Squad Collection Event that make her Tactical significantly more powerful.

Apex Legends’ Sun Squad Collection Event has been announced and as always, Respawn are introducing a huge amount of content.

On March 28, the heatwave LTM will arrive, alongside countless summer-themed cosmetics, and of course, Ash’s Strongest Link Heirloom.

Despite this, the Incisive Instigator is receiving a little more than just a mythic tier collectible, as the devs have decided to boost her power with a set of major buffs.

All of them revolve around her Tactical, with the changes making her snare far more reliable and deadly.

Respawn Entertainment Ash has a 3.4% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 16.

Ash Tactical buff will make her snare significantly stronger

For a long time, Ash mains have been calling for her to be buffed and after it was revealed she was next in line for an Heirloom, the community predicted her power boost would arrive with the mythic cosmetic.

Well, Respawn didn’t disappoint and have decided to focus their changes on her Tactical Arc Snare. For starters, the ability has had its cooldown decreased from 25 to 20 seconds.

On top of that, the snare’s travel speed has been increased from 700 to 1200 which will make it significantly easier to use and hit your target.

Finally, tether activation delay and snare grow time have been decreased by 50% which will make it easier to fire the snare accurately, instead of completely missing your foe.

Respawn Entertainment The Sun Squad Collection Event kicks off on March 28.

With a 3.6% pick rate in Season 16 according to Apex Legends Status, Ash is sitting in the middle of the pack when it comes to popularity.

Her Heirloom alongside these changes will definitely give her a much-needed boost in the Outlands, but it’s hard to know whether she’ll secure a spot at the top of the meta.

Remember, these Ash buffs go live on March 28 with the launch of the Sun Squad Collection Event.