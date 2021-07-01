Apex Legends Skull Town Arenas map gives major unfair advantage to one side

Apex Legends players have discovered a major flaw in the design of the Skull Town Arenas map that gives the squad on the southern side an unfair advantage.

Arenas in Apex Legends have become a hugely popular mode for the game, offering the community another way to play outside of the battle royale.

This has left players wanting more content to be added for the mode, and with a Thrillseekers Arenas event on the way alongside a new map in the pipeline, Respawn is definitely giving the player base what they want.

Despite adding a limited-time Skull Town Arenas map in the Genesis Collection update, not everybody is satisfied with the layout of the latest map.

In fact, players have discovered a major flaw that gives one squad a massive advantage over the other.

Apex Legends Skull Town Arenas map has a major flaw

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit that showcased a major problem with Skull Town Arenas map has garnered over 10,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

After playing an Arenas match on the Northside of Skull Town, Reddit user Gibon378 noticed that they could never reach the loot boxes before the enemy squad who started in the South.

This meant that every single round, their team was facing an unfair advantage and taking on opponents with extra meds.

The player decided to investigate the issue, and worked out that the supply bins are 60% further away for whichever team starts from the North.

This obviously creates an incredibly unfair advantage for one squad in the Arenas map and will need to be addressed by the devs as soon as possible.

Although the Skull Town Arenas map isn’t a permanent addition to the game, it still ruins the competitive aspects of the mode for players fighting on the map.

Hopefully, this thread will alert Respawn to the problem, and the spawns are shifted on the map to make it fair for both squads.